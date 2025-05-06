Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Laser Systems, Components And Materials Market Forecast To Reach $30.4 Billion By 2029: Manufacturing, Healthcare, And Telecom Sectors Boosting Growth With Increased Laser Adoption


2025-05-06 05:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This research report includes profiles of leading companies, including TRUMPF, IPG Photonics Corp., Coherent Corp., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Lumentum Operations LLC

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Systems, Components and Materials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for laser systems, components and materials is expected to grow from $21 billion in 2024 to reach $30.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029.
The global laser technology market is growing steadily because increasing numbers of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, and defense are using lasers systems in greater numbers. Factories are adopting laser-based tools for applications such as cutting, welding, and engraving as they move toward automation and precision manufacturing. In the telecom sector, the need for faster data transfer is increasing the use of fiber-optic lasers.

Lasers are also becoming important in healthcare for diagnostics, surgeries, and beauty treatments. Lasers are now widely used in manufacturing semiconductors, especially for tasks such as wafer inspection and lithography. In the defense sector, laser-based weapons and advanced surveillance systems are increasingly developed and modernized for enhanced precision and performance. All these factors support the laser market growth worldwide.
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market for laser systems, components, and materials and a detailed analysis of the market players' products and key initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and the market values are forecast from 2024 through 2029. It also includes details about the different applications and end-use verticals for laser technology. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The global market for laser systems, components and materials has been divided into the following market segments:

  • Type: Solid-state lasers, semiconductor lasers, gas lasers, liquid lasers.
    • Solid-state lasers are further segmented into fiber lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, and others (bulk crystal solid-state lasers and thin-disk lasers).
    • Gas lasers are further segmented into CO2 lasers, excimer lasers, He-Ne lasers, and other gas lasers (chemical and argon lasers).
  • End use: Industrial, semiconductor and electronics, medical and aesthetics, telecommunications, defense and surveillance, instrumentation and scientific research, automotive, and others (retail, consumer electronics, and entertainment).
  • Application: Macro-processing and micro-processing.
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The report includes:

  • 63 data tables and 52 additional tables
  • Analyses of global market trends for laser systems, components and materials, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
  • Size and growth forecasts for the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by laser type, application, end use, and region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to current trends, market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
  • Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global value/supply chain analyses, and case studies
  • Review of emerging trends and technologies, and new developments in the laser market
  • Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents
  • Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
  • Profiles of leading companies, including TRUMPF, IPG Photonics Corp., Coherent Corp., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Lumentum Operations LLC.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 143
Forecast Period 2024-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $30.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of the Report
  • Market Summary
  • Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
  • Future Trends and Developments
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Current Market Overview and Future Expectations
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • Potential for New Entrants in the Market
  • Threat of Substitutes
  • Competition in the Industry
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Raw Material Providers
  • Component Manufacturers
  • Laser System Manufacturing and Integration
  • Sales and Distribution
  • End Users
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World
  • Case Studies
  • Renishaw PLC: Laser Interferometry to Ensure Spherical Lens Quality
  • ADHMT: Using Fiber Lasers to Enhance Precision in Medical Implant Manufacturing
  • Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Laser Industry
  • Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
  • Advances in Telecom Networks and 5G Deployments Worldwide
  • Investments in the Defense Sector for Advanced Weapons Development

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics Snapshot
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints and Challenges
  • Current Market Trends
  • Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Overview
  • Emerging Technologies in Laser Systems
  • Ultrafast Lasers
  • Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography
  • Mid-Infrared (MIR) Lasers
  • Integration of AI and Machine Learning with Lasers
  • Patent Analysis
  • Key Patent Analysis for Laser Technology
  • Key Takeaways

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Global Laser Technology Market, by Type
  • Key Takeaways
  • Solid-state Lasers
  • Semiconductor Lasers
  • Gas Lasers
  • Liquid Lasers
  • Global Laser Technology Market, by End Use
  • Key Takeaways
  • Industrial
  • Semiconductor and Electronics
  • Medical and Aesthetics
  • Telecommunications
  • Defense and Surveillance
  • Instrumentation and Scientific Research
  • Automotive
  • Other End Uses
  • Global Laser Technology Market, by Application
  • Key Takeaways
  • Macro-processing
  • Micro-processing
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Global Laser Technology Market, by Region
  • Key Takeaways
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

  • Overview
  • Product Mapping of Key Players
  • Market Rankings of Top Players
  • TRUMPF SE + Co. KG
  • Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
  • Coherent Corp.
  • IPG Photonics Corp.
  • Lumentum Operations LLC
  • Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Laser Technology Industry: ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to ESG
  • Environmental Impact/Performance
  • Social Impact/Performance
  • Governance Impact/Performance
  • Case Studies
  • Coherent Corp.
  • IPG Photonics Corp.
  • TRUMPF SE + Co. KG
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

  • Methodology
  • Research Steps
  • References
  • Acronyms

Company Profiles

  • Bystronic Group
  • Coherent Corp.
  • Epilog Laser
  • Eurolaser GmbH
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.
  • IPG Photonics Corp.
  • Jenoptik AG
  • Laserline GmbH
  • Laser Star Technologies
  • Lumentum Operations LLC
  • Lumibird
  • MKS Instruments
  • Novanta Inc.
  • Trumpf
  • Other Notable Players

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

