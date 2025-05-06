Laser Systems, Components And Materials Market Forecast To Reach $30.4 Billion By 2029: Manufacturing, Healthcare, And Telecom Sectors Boosting Growth With Increased Laser Adoption
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|143
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$30.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Expectations Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Potential for New Entrants in the Market Threat of Substitutes Competition in the Industry Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Providers Component Manufacturers Laser System Manufacturing and Integration Sales and Distribution End Users Regulatory Landscape North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World Case Studies Renishaw PLC: Laser Interferometry to Ensure Spherical Lens Quality ADHMT: Using Fiber Lasers to Enhance Precision in Medical Implant Manufacturing Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Laser Industry Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War Advances in Telecom Networks and 5G Deployments Worldwide Investments in the Defense Sector for Advanced Weapons Development
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers Market Restraints and Challenges Current Market Trends Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview Emerging Technologies in Laser Systems Ultrafast Lasers Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Mid-Infrared (MIR) Lasers Integration of AI and Machine Learning with Lasers Patent Analysis Key Patent Analysis for Laser Technology Key Takeaways
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Global Laser Technology Market, by Type Key Takeaways Solid-state Lasers Semiconductor Lasers Gas Lasers Liquid Lasers Global Laser Technology Market, by End Use Key Takeaways Industrial Semiconductor and Electronics Medical and Aesthetics Telecommunications Defense and Surveillance Instrumentation and Scientific Research Automotive Other End Uses Global Laser Technology Market, by Application Key Takeaways Macro-processing Micro-processing Geographic Breakdown Global Laser Technology Market, by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Product Mapping of Key Players Market Rankings of Top Players TRUMPF SE + Co. KG Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. Coherent Corp. IPG Photonics Corp. Lumentum Operations LLC Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Laser Technology Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Environmental Impact/Performance Social Impact/Performance Governance Impact/Performance Case Studies Coherent Corp. IPG Photonics Corp. TRUMPF SE + Co. KG Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology Research Steps References Acronyms
Company Profiles
- Bystronic Group Coherent Corp. Epilog Laser Eurolaser GmbH Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. IPG Photonics Corp. Jenoptik AG Laserline GmbH Laser Star Technologies Lumentum Operations LLC Lumibird MKS Instruments Novanta Inc. Trumpf Other Notable Players
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment