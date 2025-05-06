Laser Systems, Components And Materials Market Forecast To Reach $30.4 Billion By 2029: Manufacturing, Healthcare, And Telecom Sectors Boosting Growth With Increased Laser Adoption

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Systems, Components and Materials Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for laser systems, components and materials is expected to grow from $21 billion in 2024 to reach $30.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The global laser technology market is growing steadily because increasing numbers of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, and defense are using lasers systems in greater numbers. Factories are adopting laser-based tools for applications such as cutting, welding, and engraving as they move toward automation and precision manufacturing. In the telecom sector, the need for faster data transfer is increasing the use of fiber-optic lasers.

Lasers are also becoming important in healthcare for diagnostics, surgeries, and beauty treatments. Lasers are now widely used in manufacturing semiconductors, especially for tasks such as wafer inspection and lithography. In the defense sector, laser-based weapons and advanced surveillance systems are increasingly developed and modernized for enhanced precision and performance. All these factors support the laser market growth worldwide.

Report Scope

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global market for laser systems, components, and materials and a detailed analysis of the market players' products and key initiatives. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024, and the market values are forecast from 2024 through 2029. It also includes details about the different applications and end-use verticals for laser technology. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The global market for laser systems, components and materials has been divided into the following market segments:



Type: Solid-state lasers, semiconductor lasers, gas lasers, liquid lasers.



Solid-state lasers are further segmented into fiber lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, and others (bulk crystal solid-state lasers and thin-disk lasers).

Gas lasers are further segmented into CO2 lasers, excimer lasers, He-Ne lasers, and other gas lasers (chemical and argon lasers).

End use: Industrial, semiconductor and electronics, medical and aesthetics, telecommunications, defense and surveillance, instrumentation and scientific research, automotive, and others (retail, consumer electronics, and entertainment).

Application: Macro-processing and micro-processing. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The report includes:



63 data tables and 52 additional tables

Analyses of global market trends for laser systems, components and materials, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Size and growth forecasts for the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by laser type, application, end use, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to current trends, market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global value/supply chain analyses, and case studies

Review of emerging trends and technologies, and new developments in the laser market

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of leading companies, including TRUMPF, IPG Photonics Corp., Coherent Corp., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., and Lumentum Operations LLC.

