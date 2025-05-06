403
Georgia experiences massive blackouts
(MENAFN) Georgia experienced a large-scale power outage on Tuesday night, with electricity provider Telmico confirming a significant disruption to the national power grid. The company stated that recovery efforts are already underway and power is expected to be fully restored overnight.
Numerous cities across the country, including the capital Tbilisi, as well as Batumi, Kutaisi, Gori, and Poti, were affected by the outages. In Tbilisi, power cuts briefly halted an opposition gathering held near the national parliament to commemorate the 1989 Soviet crackdown on pro-independence protesters.
GWP, a major water supplier for the Tbilisi region, also reported service interruptions in some areas, though it remains uncertain whether the issues are directly tied to the blackout.
Social media posts showed stark contrasts in Batumi, with some high-rise buildings remaining illuminated while surrounding areas remained dark.
The last major blackout in Georgia occurred in 2021, when a damaged 400 kV transmission line connecting to Türkiye disrupted power imports.
