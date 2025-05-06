403
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Yemen, Targeting Multiple Sites
(MENAFN) Health officials connected to Yemen's Houthi group reported that Israeli warplanes executed numerous airstrikes on the Hodeidah province on Monday, resulting in at least two fatalities and 42 injuries.
According to local media reports, 48 airstrikes targeted the Red Sea province, impacting Hodeidah's port and airport, a cement factory, and military locations northeast of the city. Health authorities stated that factory workers and residents in the nearby Bajil district were among those injured.
Local sources stated that the strikes inflicted substantial damage on the port's infrastructure, including cargo facilities, and also hit several privately-owned factories. Witnesses reported seeing smoke plumes over the city and described the attack as disrupting daily life.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed conducting the operation, stating that approximately 20 aircraft struck Houthi targets along Yemen's western coast with 50 precision-guided munitions. The IDF identified the targets as the "infrastructure of the Houthi terror regime," noting the mission occurred roughly 1,700 km from Israel.
The Houthi group alleged that the attacks on Hodeidah were a joint operation by the United States and Israel, a claim not mentioned in the IDF's statement.
The Israeli military stated the airstrikes were a direct reaction to the Houthi regime's persistent attacks on Israel, explaining that the operation was "in response to repeated assaults by the Houthi regime against the State of Israel," and alluding to recent missile and drone launches.
