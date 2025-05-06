403
Israel attacks ‘dozens of targets’ in Yemen
(MENAFN) In response to a ballistic missile attack by Houthi rebels on Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel has carried out airstrikes on multiple targets in Yemen. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deployed around 20 fighter jets on Monday, striking over 50 sites, including the Hodeidah port and a concrete factory in Bajil, which they claim are crucial to the Houthis’ military operations and potentially facilitate Iranian arms shipments.
Yemeni officials reported at least one death and 35 injuries from the airstrikes, with ongoing rescue efforts to recover victims trapped under debris. The airstrike followed a missile attack by the Houthis on Ben Gurion Airport the previous day, which caused six injuries and temporarily disrupted flights. This was the first time a Houthi missile had reached the vicinity of Israel's primary international airport, prompting Israel to vow retaliation.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and warned that Israel would respond at a time and place of its choosing, also placing responsibility on Iran for allegedly supporting the Houthis. The Houthis, who control much of western Yemen, have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at Israeli targets, citing their support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza.
The Houthis also threatened a broader aerial blockade of Israel if it escalates its operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli officials approved a controversial plan to occupy Gaza fully and relocate its Palestinian population to the southern parts of the region.
The U.S. has coordinated with Israel on military strategies, though it did not directly participate in the strikes. However, U.S. forces also conducted airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi positions near the capital, Sanaa. Both Israel and the U.S. accuse Iran of arming the Houthis, a claim Tehran denies.
