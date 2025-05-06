Bitutility Launches Peacock NFT To Unlock Zero-Fee Crypto Payments Worldwide

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)BitUtility has officially launched its initial utility NFT, labeled“Peacock.” The team proposes a way to tear down the hassle wall standing between users' crypto wallets and their monthly bills.

Rather than wasting time on bridges/exchanges and having to deal with relevant fees, BitUtility brings its one-click system to the market. Any bill (from electricity to phone, and even rent) can be paid with crypto in a matter of a few seconds with BitUtility.

This change is coming together with the launch of the limited Peacock NFT, which will serve as a badge for the Web3 fans powering the BitUility community. In fact, token holders will forever pay 0% fees, get early-bird access to new features, and have a say in the project's roadmap through shared governance.

Moreover, the NFT supply is capped, and the fee savings compound over time. This is a system designed to increase the value of each token as the project grows.

A Global Payment Layer for Web3 Income

BitUtility operates as a decentralized payment protocol. It connects to thousands of service providers globally, such as:



Electricity, gas, and water bills (more generally, utility bills)

Mobile plans and top-ups

Rent, insurance, and financial services

Flight bookings, accommodation arrangements, eSIMs,

Gift cards to large international brands Government services in supported jurisdictions

Payments come in through supported crypto wallets only. Peacock NFT holders pay no platform fees, ever.

The team believes that paying bills with crypto should not be a maze of middlemen and hidden fees. BitUtility turns this mechanism into a quick and low-cost click. With limited Peacock NFT supply and 0% holder fees, the team is aiming to give real utility to its community. It will also be possible to simply resell the NFT later, combining today's utility of owning the token with tomorrow's market value.

Designed for Crypto Earners, Not Speculators

The Peacock NFT was created for freelancers, DAO contributors, and remote workers who earn income in crypto. It offers lifetime access to zero-fee payments and also includes:



Airdrops from the upcoming BitUtility governance token

Access to staking rewards and protocol-based income

Voting rights on platform upgrades and integrations Early access to new features and partner programs

Supply is permanently capped at 4,900 NFTs. Ownership grants ongoing benefits as the platform expands.

Economic Utility, Not Hype

The Peacock NFT was not created with speculation in mind. Its utility is linked to platform use. Holder rewards and protocol incentives accrue proportionally with increasing services and adoption.

The main strength of this NFT is that it aims to bring a definite economic purpose. In fact, Peacock NFT lowers expenses of crypto-based living and connects long-term value to actual financial activity.

BitUtility addresses typical problems of the crypto-native economy. These problems include cross-border remittances, expensive transfer fees, and limited merchant acceptance.

The site eliminates friction by making any crypto wallet a global payment gateway. Transactions are instant and remain fully on-chain. For those living in crypto, it presents a working replacement to fiat bank systems.

Community Governance and Early Access

BitUtility users are shaping upcoming product integrations and governance of the platform. HODLers of the Peacock NFT are at the forefront in directing the same. Throughout BitUtility's Telegram channel, Discord channel, and X (Twitter) space, the wheels of discussion have been set in motion.

Minting of the Peacock NFT will soon be live. Anyone interested can join the project community and apply for the whitelist.

About BitUtility

BitUtility is a Web3 utility payments platform built to make everyday life truly crypto-native. Instead of shuffling coins through bridges, swaps, banks, and hidden 5–10 % fees, BitUtility lets users pay any utility bill (electricity, rent, phone, groceries) in one direct click from their wallet.

The protocol handles the behind‐the‐scenes conversions, so users stay entirely on‐chain while merchants still receive local currency. Early supporters can mint the limited Peacock NFT, which locks in 0% lifetime fees, earns a share of protocol revenues, and gives holders voting power over new services.

As more people choose BitUtility to skip fees and complexity, demand for fee‐free Peacock passes rises too. The system turns an everyday cost‐saver into an asset that can grow and be resold, effectively letting users own a piece of the payment rail they use.

Anyone wishing to find out more about BitUtility and its new NFT collection can visit the project's website . The social pages below are also a valid way to keep in touch with the team and follow BitUtility's news.

X (Twitter) | Telegram