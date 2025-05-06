MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Arlo Unveils All-new PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity" data-link=" Unveils All-new PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity" class="whatsapp" Arlo Introduces the PoE Adapter, offering direct connectivity with existing ethernet switches



Faster streaming: PoE connection facilitates faster streaming compared to a direct to access point connection, improving overall user experience.

Plug and Play: Connects quickly and easily to existing Ethernet to get you up and running within minutes. Continuous Power and Internet: Hardwire compatible Arlo devices for reliable power and internet.



In Box Items: 1x PoE adapter, 1x 3m USB C IP65 cable, 1x Quick Start Guide, 1x Adhesive Strip;

Power Input and Output: IEEE802.3af Input 37-57V, max input current 0.35A, power = 12.95W Output 5V 2A:

Requires: PoE switch or PoE injector;

Compatible cameras: E2 Indoor and E2 outdoor cameras (Direct to access point);

Connectors: Input RJ45 port. Output USB C connector; IP Rating: IP65 compliant including the connector plug inserted into the camera. Operating temperature -20C to 50C

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2025 - Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading brand in smart home security, is thrilled to introduce its latest security camera accessory to the Hong Kong marketthe Arlo PoE Adapter (VMA 3900-10000s). Designed for continuous power and internet with a recommended price at just R.R.P. HK$268, customers can now experience enhanced security.The Arlo PoE Adapter keeps compatible Arlo devices; Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2Generation), Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera (2Generation), and Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2Generation) powered and connected to the internet. It is easy to install, and customers can have it up and running in minutes. Requiring a PoE switch or injector, customers simply need to connect their device to the adapter and the adapter to the PoE switch or injector for direct, reliable, and continuous power and internet.Key features of the PoE adapter include:The PoE adapter is available for purchase now via the Arlo website and major retail partners.For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit .Hashtag: #Arlo

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



