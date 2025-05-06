Angelini Ventures Co-Leads $45 Million Series B Financing Of Nuevocor To Advance Transformative Treatment For Genetic Dilated Cardiomyopathy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Angelini Ventures marks its first investment in the cardiovascular and gene therapy space – and first in Asia, further diversifying its strong and growing portfolio

Rome, Italy - 6 May 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces that it has co-led a $45 million Series B financing round in Nuevocor, an IND-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of transformative therapies for patients with genetic cardiomyopathy, a largely unaddressed condition, by targeting the underlying mechanical defects.

Founded in 2021, Nuevocor is pioneering a new generation of pathway-specific genetic medicines using its PrOSIA mechanobiology platform, with the potential to benefit patients across multiple cardiac genetic disorders. The company is dedicated to transforming the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies by addressing the biomechanical root causes of the disease. Proceeds from the financing will be used to achieve clinical proof-of-concept for its lead candidate NVC-001 in patients with LMNA DCM, a rare genetic heart condition caused by mutations in the LMNA gene.

Angelini Ventures co-led the financing with Kurma Partners and participation from Highlight Capital as well as continued significant support from existing investors Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, ClavystBio, EDBI, SEEDS Capital and Xora Innovation.

Dr. Elia Stupka, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, will join Nuevocor's Board of Directors as Board member, together with Dr. Lola Buono, Senior Associate, who will join as a Board Observer.

Angelini Ventures has partnered with Nuevocor, reflecting its vision to support transformative global biotech companies with the potential to become the next generation of biopharma leaders. This collaboration marks Angelini Ventures first investment in the cardiovascular space and in gene therapy as well as the first investment in Asia - unlocking access to cutting edge innovation and transformative potential for patient outcomes.

Dr. Elia Stupka, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures said ,“This investment represents a significant strategic milestone for Angelini Ventures. It not only broadens our global footprint to a strategic Asian Life Sciences Hub such as Singapore but also accelerates our mission to back transformative science with the potential to impact patients worldwide. We're excited by Nuevocor's novel approach to treating genetic dilated cardiomyopathy by targeting mechanobiological pathways rather than simply replacing genes. This one-time therapy has the potential to transform patient outcomes and ease healthcare burdens. We're proud to support Nuevocor's mission and join the board - alongside Kurma Partners - as the company expands its global presence and advances clinical development in Europe.”

“We are delighted to secure this significant financing milestone and build global collaborations with such an experienced syndicate of life sciences investors. Their support will enable Nuevocor to continue its strong momentum and advance NVC-001 into the clinic,” said Dr. Yann Chong Tan, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Nuevocor .“There exists a huge unmet need for patients suffering from cardiomyopathies, and with the help of our powerful mechanobiology platform, we continue to build our pipeline of targeted life-changing medicines for these patients.”

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 18 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures' BioTech portfolio includes Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The Company's Digital Health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.



About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over two billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.



About Nuevocor

Nuevocor is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative pathway-centric approaches to developing functional cures for heart conditions known as cardiomyopathies. Nuevocor designs life-changing medicines to target the biomechanical root-cause of these diseases by harnessing its PrOSIATM mechanobiology platform. Nuevocor's approach surpasses the limitations of traditional gene therapy, which focuses on individual gene mutations, to treat defects within shared disease pathways across multiple cardiomyopathies. This enables us to expand our impact to broader patient populations.

