Marimekko Day on 16 May at Esplanade Park – Featuring Artist Goldielocks

Marimekko celebrates the annual Marimekko Day and the beginning of the summer in mid- May with a public open-air fashion show in Helsinki as well as in Marimekko stores across Finland. This year, the Marimekko community is invited to enjoy a colorful parade of flowers on 16 May in the heart of Helsinki.

The outdoor fashion show is once again open to everyone, with music performed by Goldielocks, an artist familiar to many from this spring's Contest for New Music UMK in Finland. All models for the fashion show were found through an open casting call organized for Aalto University students. The event will be hosted by Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and journalist Maria Veitola.

"Marimekko's mission is to bring joy to people's everyday lives through bold patterns and colors, which is why Marimekko Day is an important tradition for us. We've been organizing this event since 1992 to bring positive spirit to the start of summer with inspiring fashion, a warm atmosphere, and amazing performers. I hope many members of our community can make it to Esplanade Park also this year to enjoy this wonderful and colorful parade of flowers," says Sanna-Kaisa Niikko, Chief Marketing Officer at Marimekko.

Marimekko's 2025 summer collection explores the design house's conceptual theme for the year, "the Anatomy of a Flower." The collection features floral and botanical themes from various decades and designers, including Fujiwo Ishimoto, Maija Isola and Lotta Maija. The patterns designed by Swedish artist Petra Börner, the designer of the latest Marimekko Artist Series capsule collection, are showcased for example in the Marimekko Marimini silhouette, a modern interpretation of Marimekko's classic mini dress.

The Marimekko Day fashion shows take place in Esplanade Park in Helsinki on Friday 16 May 2025 at 12, 13.30, 16 and 18.

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2024, the company's net sales totaled EUR 183 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.5 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.