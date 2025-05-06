403
Mohammed Uzzal Miah: The Unspoken Force Behind the July Student Uprising in Sylhet
(MENAFN- Nick Johnson) Sylhet, Bangladesh – July 2024 may be remembered in history books for the flames of protest that lit up the streets of Dhaka, Chittagong, and Rajshahi — but in the northeastern city of Sylhet, something just as powerful unfolded, far from the lenses of national media. At the heart of it all stood a name rarely mentioned on television screens but whispered in the mouths of thousands of young protesters: Mohammed Uzzal Miah.
Known in the UK for his unapologetic online presence and his bold community activism, Uzzal Miah took his mission a step further by crossing borders — not virtually, but physically. When the July Student Movement erupted over injustice, rising tuition, police brutality, and political control of academic institutions, Miah didn’t just speak up from afar. He came to Sylhet, the city of his roots, and walked the streets with the students.
There were no PR teams, no bulletproof vehicles, no flashy headlines — just a man in plain clothes, with a phone in one hand and resolve in the other. He didn’t hold a mic. He stood on pavements, in alleys, in front of university gates, and spoke directly to young people. “Don’t wait for anyone to save you,” he told them. “Be your own noise.”
His videos, mostly filmed on his own phone, were never broadcast on Bangladeshi news channels. They were shared through Telegram groups, WhatsApp forwards, and TikTok pages. Clips of him confronting local officials in Sylhet, demanding justice for detained students, and personally blocking police vans during demonstrations went viral outside the mainstream — viewed by millions online but ignored entirely by the domestic media.
In Sylhet, students began referring to him as “Uzzal Bhai” — not as a title, but as a symbol of solidarity. While local leaders stayed behind microphones and guarded statements, Miah stood on the frontline. On July 22, when police attempted to disperse a rally outside Sylhet Government College, eyewitnesses say Miah was seen helping pull injured students to safety, using his own scarf to bandage wounds. Photos exist — none of them made the newspapers.
He used his platform not to glorify himself but to amplify student voices. Every night after protests, he uploaded videos naming victims, tagging officials, and calling out the double standards of law enforcement. “They’re afraid of you, not because you’re violent, but because you’re united,” he told one crowd, their fists raised under pouring rain.
In Dhaka, the so-called analysts spoke of the “urban unrest.” In Sylhet, Uzzal Miah helped feed hungry students with funds he collected online. He organized makeshift clinics in hostels when hospitals refused treatment to injured protestors. He called out political agents who tried to hijack the movement for their own gain.
And yet — not a single headline bore his name.
In Bangladesh, the mainstream media remained silent. They didn’t mention the British-Bangladeshi activist who defied police lines, who paid legal fees for detained youth, who gave a generation of Sylhet students something their leaders never could: courage.
Perhaps that silence was intentional.
Perhaps the power structure cannot digest someone who is not owned, not filtered, not afraid.
But the students of Sylhet remember.
In graffiti sprayed across campus walls, you can still find his words: “Fear is a weapon — but unity is stronger.”
In the chants echoing from rooftop to rooftop: “Uzzal Bhai er kotha, rasta-r mukhe shobder moto.”
In the unfiltered history of this generation’s resistance, Mohammed Uzzal Miah won’t be a footnote.
He’ll be the turning point.
---
---
