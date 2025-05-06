Roche Introduces Innovative Elecsys PRO-C3 Test To Improve Precision In Evaluating Liver Fibrosis Severity



Elecsys PRO-C3, used with the ADAPT formula (age, diabetes status, PRO-C3, platelets), assesses liver fibrosis severity – a disease responsible for approximately one in every 25 deaths worldwide1

The test delivers results in just 18 minutes on Roche's cobas analysers, providing a fast and reliable diagnostic method. The test enables earlier identification of patients with significant liver fibrosis, potentially improving outcomes through timely management and access to emerging therapies.

Basel, 06 May 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of its Elecsys ® PRO-C3 test, a new diagnostic solution designed to assess the severity of liver fibrosis in patients showing signs of metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The test, developed in partnership with Nordic Bioscience, offers clinicians a simple and efficient method of identifying patients with liver fibrosis of varying severity, enabling timely intervention and appropriate management of the disease.

MASLD affects around 30% of the population,2 and is one of the most common causes of chronic liver disease in the developed world.3 Caused mainly by diabetes, obesity and other cardiometabolic risk factors,3 a rapidly growing number of people are living with MASLD, representing a significant burden for patients and health systems worldwide. However, despite being responsible for approximately one in every 25 deaths globally,1 the liver fibrosis associated with MASLD is often asymptomatic until the advanced stages and can go undetected for years. Unmanaged, it can lead to severe consequences such as cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure.

"The Elecsys PRO-C3 test addresses an urgent need in the diagnosis, staging and management of liver fibrosis," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "With MASLD affecting a growing number of people worldwide and new treatments emerging, it is critical to detect fibrosis accurately and early. Our innovative solution simplifies the diagnostic process and eases the burden on healthcare services, providing a clear and rapid assessment while reducing the requirement for invasive biopsies."

Until recently, no medicines were available to treat MASLD, and disease management options were focused on lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise. New drug treatments for liver fibrosis are now emerging, giving clinicians, for the first time, a means of improving liver function and slowing disease progression.

The Elecsys PRO-C3 test requires only a single assay, which delivers results in only 18 minutes on Roche's cobas ® analysers. This streamlines the process compared to currently available tests and reduces costs. Used in combination with the ADAPT formula,4 which includes PRO-C3 levels, platelet count, age and diabetes status, it provides a clear assessment of the severity of fibrosis, including distinguishing between different severities such as significant fibrosis (≥F2), advanced fibrosis (≥F3), and cirrhosis (F4). This is crucial for determining the appropriate treatment pathway for patients and identifying those who are eligible for new and emerging therapies.

Initially, the ADAPT score will be calculated manually. Later this year, Roche is planning to launch software that will automate the calculation and further streamline liver fibrosis diagnosis.

