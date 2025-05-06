Greenscale Data Centres: Headline Partner DCAC 2025

DCAC Europe Announces GreenScale, Europe's exciting new cloud and AI data centre platform, as Title Partner for 2025 Conference

- David Isaac, President and Co-Founder, DCACDUBLIN, IRELAND, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DCAC Europe, the anti-conference redefining the data centre experience, is thrilled to announce GreenScale , as the official Title Partner for the highly anticipated 2025 event.As an anti-conference reshaping how our industry connects, it's only right that our headline sponsor should be just as bold in rethinking the sector itself. The GreenScale platform is connecting the EU, UK and North America through untapped power-rich markets and new digital gateways - delivering low-latency, high-speed connections and low-cost energy for cloud and AI computing. This level of innovation makes GreenScale the perfect headline partner for DCAC. Their partnership with DCAC Europe underscores a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community growth within the global data centre industry."GreenScale embodies the future of our industry: innovative, sustainable, and community-driven," said David Isaac, President of DCAC. "Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission at DCAC Europe to challenge conventions and drive the next wave of growth and impact in the digital infrastructure space. We are proud to have them as our Title Partner and look forward to an extraordinary event in Dublin."Backed by European investors and led by an experienced team of data centre leaders, GreenScale champions a set of values that emphasise integrity, collaboration and innovation. Their facilities and campus solutions will provide scalable solutions that meet the growing demands of digital transformation while prioritising green energy solutions and strategic community partnerships."The AI evolution brings unprecedented times for our industry,” said Dan Thomas, CEO of GreenScale. "Since launching in November last year, we have experienced high demand from cloud and AI customers worldwide who are seeking high-performance compute facilities in the heart of Europe. Our European-based platform offers both the computational power and energy infrastructure for hyperscale and AI customers. Sponsoring DCAC gives us the opportunity to position GreenScale as a leading data centre provider that is at the forefront of a digital evolution of high-speed, high-density computing environments."Scheduled for May 13-14, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, DCAC Europe, presented by GreenScale, promises an unparalleled experience with dynamic speakers, networking events, and thought-provoking discussions that break free from the traditional conference mould. With GreenScale leading the charge as Title Partner, attendees can expect even more innovation, inspiration, and impact at this year's event.About DCAC Europe:DCAC (Data Centre Anti-Conference) Europe is the industry's premier anti-conference, focused on fostering authentic connections, bold conversations, and transformational ideas. Bringing together operators, developers, end-users, and partners, DCAC Europe champions a fresh, disruptive approach to the future of digital infrastructure.About GreenScale:GreenScale is redefining the future of sustainable digital infrastructure across Europe's expanding data centre markets.Backed by DTCP, a leading digital infrastructure investor, GreenScale partners with customers to design and deliver optimal, scalable, and custom-built data centre solutions for hyperscale, AI, and cloud applications. Our turnkey and build-to-suit facilities drive exceptional performance, adaptability to evolving demands, and a steadfast commitment to setting new standards for sustainability in the digital economy.This commitment is embedded in every GreenScale data centre, ensuring they meet the most advanced customer needs and positively contribute to local communities through grid stability, renewable energy integration, and economic growth. By combining deep industry expertise with innovative energy solutions, GreenScale remains at the forefront of high-performance, sustainable, and future-ready digital infrastructure.Engineered for Customers. Designed to Scale. Built to Last.

