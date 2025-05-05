Elsewedy Electric Acquires Majority Stake In Thomassen Service To Expand Gas Turbine Operations

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Elsewedy Electric, a leading integrated energy and infrastructure solutions provider across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, has acquired a 60% stake in Thomassen Service, including its Middle East and Africa business unit (TSME), filter manufacturing division, and its African affiliate.

With over 30 years of experience in gas turbine operation, maintenance, and component repair, Thomassen Service brings highly specialized capabilities that align with Elsewedy Electric's strategy to deliver end-to-end, high-performance energy solutions.

Renowned for its Dutch engineering roots, Thomassen Service has earned a strong reputation for precision, reliability, and innovation in the energy sector. Its expertise in maintaining and optimizing gas turbine performance has served a wide client base across the Middle East and Africa, making it a strategic addition to Elsewedy Electric's growing energy services portfolio.

“This acquisition is a key milestone in Elsewedy Electric's global expansion strategy,” the company stated.“It strengthens our engineering and construction (E&C) offerings by integrating specialized gas turbine operations, maintenance, and field services.”

Through the acquisition, Elsewedy Electric gains access to TSME's established operations in the UAE, Oman, and Nigeria-accelerating entry into high-growth markets, enhancing its presence in Europe, and broadening its footprint in Africa's rapidly evolving energy landscape.

The deal also marks Elsewedy Electric's strategic entry into the oil and gas services sector, where Thomassen Service's expertise in component repair and field maintenance will enable the company to offer tailored solutions to industrial clients, petrochemical facilities, and energy-intensive manufacturers.

As part of the Elsewedy Electric Group, Thomassen Service will benefit from increased financial backing, global EPC integration, and expanded market access-enabling it to scale its services across the power and oil & gas industries.

Ahmed Elsewedy, CEO of Elsewedy Electric, commented:“By integrating TSME's deep technical expertise and regional service experience with our E&C capabilities, we are now positioned to deliver even greater value to clients across Africa, the GCC, and Europe.”

Peter Hertog, CEO of Thomassen Service, added:“Joining Elsewedy Electric allows us to scale our capabilities and reach new markets. We're proud to become part of a group that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service.”