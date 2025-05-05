Zelensky Meets With Students Of Charles University In Prague

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with students of Charles University in Prague.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on Facebook .

“Thank you for the interesting conversation and important questions to the students of Charles University in Prague. We discussed the motivation of Ukrainians to return home after the war, business development in Ukraine and the support of our citizens by the Czech Republic,” Zelensky said.

Video: Zelensky/Official channel

According to him, it is important for Europe to understand that it is necessary to help Ukraine.

“The stronger Ukraine is, the safer the lives of all Europeans will be. And I believe that the new generation will be able to protect the true values of our countries, Europe and the world,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to the President's Office, the Head of State thanked the President, government and people of the Czech Republic for their very warm attitude towards Ukrainian citizens and added that he always enjoys communicating with young people.

“Our children are much stronger than all of us. I am absolutely confident in this generation. I am sure that they will protect the true values of our countries, Europe and the world. And they will bring only development,” he emphasized.

The meeting also focused on adapting the conditions for business development in Ukraine, particularly in the frontline regions, to bring back relocated businesses and create new ones. In addition, Ukraine's future membership in the EU will be an important factor in making positive decisions about large investments.

“The main thing is that business and enterprises have remained in Ukraine. They made it possible to strengthen the army, pay salaries, and pay taxes. There is no state or economy without small and medium-sized businesses. Then there is no army to support on a daily basis,” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky met with President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Miloš Vystřcil, his deputies and committee chairmen.

Photo: OP