General Motors Prices $2.0 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes

DETROIT, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --General Motors (NYSE: GM ) announced today the pricing of three series of senior unsecured fixed rate notes for a total of $2.0 billion. These notes include $750.0 million of 5.350% notes due in 2028, $750.0 million of 5.625% notes due in 2030 and $500.0 million of 6.250% notes due in 2035. The offering is expected to settle on May 7, 2025.

GM intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including to refinance a portion of the $1.25 billion outstanding of its 6.125% senior notes maturing on October 1, 2025, and fund a portion of the $1.8 billion five-year term loan it has agreed to make to Ultium Cells LLC, its joint venture with LG Energy Solution, to facilitate full voluntary prepayment of loans Ultium Cells LLC received under the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program.

Additionally, GM has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for this offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents GM has filed with the SEC for more complete information about GM and this offering. The documents are publicly available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.

Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or email at [email protected]

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: +1-800-645-3751, Email: [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the related registration statement.

General Motors (NYSE:GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management, may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events and are often identified by words like "aim," "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors, many of which are beyond our control. These factors, which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports we file with the SEC, include, among others, the following: (1) our ability to deliver new products, services, technologies and customer experiences in response to increased competition and changing consumer needs and preferences; (2) our ability to attract and retain talented and highly skilled employees; (3) our ability to timely fund and introduce new and improved vehicle models, including EVs, that are able to attract a sufficient number of consumers; (4) our ability to profitably deliver a strategic portfolio of EVs; (5) adoptions of EVs by consumers; (6) the success of our current line of ICE vehicles, particularly our full-size SUVs and full-size pickup trucks; (7) our highly competitive industry, which has been historically characterized by excess manufacturing capacity and the use of incentives, and the introduction of new and improved vehicle models by our competitors; (8) the unique technological, operational, regulatory and competitive risks related to our refocused AV strategy on personal vehicles; (9) risks associated with climate change, including increased regulation of GHG emissions, our transition to EVs and the potential increased impacts of severe weather events; (10) global automobile market sales volume, which can be volatile; (11) inflationary pressures and persistently high prices and uncertain availability of raw materials and commodities used by us and our suppliers, and instability in logistics and related costs; (12) our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, regulatory and economic risks; (13) the success of our ongoing strategic business relationships, particularly with respect to facilitating access to raw materials necessary for the production of EVs, and of our joint ventures, which we cannot operate solely for our benefit and over which we may have limited control; (14) the international scale and footprint of our operations, which expose us to a variety of unique political, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, including the risk of changes in government leadership and laws (including labor, trade, tax and other laws), political uncertainty or instability and economic tensions between governments and changes in international trade policies, new barriers to entry and changes to or withdrawals from free trade agreements, introduction of new or changes to announced tariffs directly and indirectly applicable to our industry, changes in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, economic downturns in the countries in which we operate, differing local product preferences and product requirements, changes to and compliance with U.S. and foreign countries' export controls and economic sanctions, differing labor regulations, requirements and union relationships, differing dealer and franchise regulations and relationships, difficulties in obtaining financing in foreign countries, and public health crises, including the occurrence of a contagious disease or illness; (15) any significant disruption, including any work stoppages, at any of our manufacturing facilities; (16) the ability of our suppliers to deliver parts, systems and components without disruption and at such times to allow us to meet production schedules; (17) pandemics, epidemics, disease outbreaks and other public health crises; (18) the possibility that competitors may independently develop products and services similar to ours, or that our intellectual property rights are not sufficient to prevent competitors from developing or selling those products or services; (19) our ability to manage risks related to security breaches, cyberattacks and other disruptions to our information technology systems and networked products, including connected vehicles; (20) our ability to manage security breaches and other disruptions to our in-vehicle systems; (21) our ability to comply with increasingly complex, restrictive and punitive regulations relating to our enterprise data practices, including the collection, use, sharing and security of the personal information of our customers, employees or suppliers; (22) our ability to comply with extensive laws, regulations and policies applicable to our operations and products, including those relating to fuel economy, emissions and AVs; (23) costs and risks associated with litigation and government investigations; (24) the costs and effect on our reputation of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products and services; (25) any additional tax expense or exposure or failure to fully realize available tax incentives; (26) our continued ability to develop captive financing capability through GM Financial; and (27) any significant increase in our pension funding requirements. For a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

