APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR COHORT 2 OF SDA TAP LAB – CATALYST CAMPUS MINI ACCELERATOR

Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Campus is proud to announce that applications are now open for Cohort 2 of the SDA TAP Lab – Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator, a high-impact accelerator program designed to connect emerging technology companies with national security needs.

Over an intensive eight-week hybrid program beginning June 9, selected companies will engage in technical workshops, one-on-one mentorship, and direct collaboration with SDA and national defense stakeholders. Programming includes an in-person session from June 17 to June 27 at Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs, CO.

Companies selected for Cohort 2 will gain:



Access to government and industry subject matter experts

Hands-on support with SDA TAP Lab onboarding

Guidance in shaping product roadmaps to align with real SDA mission needs A direct path to potential integration with Project Apollo following program completion

The SDA TAP Lab – Catalyst Campus Mini Accelerator fosters a critical pipeline of innovation by enabling early-stage and dual-use companies to mature technologies that directly contribute to space domain awareness and the broader Department of Defense (DoD) mission. The second cohort will focus on engaging companies whose capabilities align with key problem sets currently being addressed by the SDA TAP Lab through Project Apollo. Areas of interest for this cohort include:

SDA TAP Lab Problem 1 : Using commercial or public imagery, detect the start of a space launch cycle automatically.

SDA TAP Lab Problem 3 : Using seismic data, commercially available cell-phone accelerometer data, or weather data, detect the time and location of foreign space launches automatically.

SDA TAP Lab Problem 7 : Using orbital data and/or knowledge of sensors and satellites, develop a sensor search technique that maximizes the probability of reacquiring a satellite or space launch vehicle. The technique must be valid for ground or space based EO, IR, RF, or RADAR sensors.

SDA TAP Lab Problem 9 : Using orbital data, develop a specialized technique to process uncorrelated tracks (UCTs) and promote candidate orbits generated from UCTs which may actively manage their optical or radar signatures or otherwise be evading detection, tracking, and identification.

SDA TAP Lab Problem 11 : Using orbital data, automatically detect separation events and classify them as either 1) sub-satellite deployment, 2) Debris generating event. Further sub-classify debris generating events, as either: Shedding, Explosion, Impact

SDA TAP Lab Problem 16 : Since we assume surprise may come through camouflage, concealment, deception or maneuver (CCDM) we must interrogate targets for evidence of CCDM. Develop techniques to evaluate whether combinations of the following are true of UCT candidate orbits, or satellites in a catalog classified as unknown (UNK), debris (DEB), rocket body (R/B), or an inactive payload:







Object is stable Stability has changed

SDA TAP Lab Problem 20: Generate a radio frequency (RF) pattern of life for individual satellites. This may include typical bandwidth, channel, mode, center frequency, power, encryption, or beam pointing.

Companies interested in applying should review the SDA problem statements and application criteria at:

Key Dates for Cohort 2:



Applications Close: May 21, 2025

Company Onboarding: June 3–6, 2025

Program Dates: June 9 – August 1, 2025 In-Person Weeks: June 17 – June 27, 2025

Organizations with innovative space or dual-use technologies aligned with the SDA TAP Lab's mission are highly encouraged to apply.

About Catalyst Campus

The SDA TAP Lab Mini Accelerator is a high-impact program designed to support early-stage companies in rapidly developing and refining technology solutions for Space Domain Awareness (SDA). Over two-month cycles, it provides participants with intensive mentorship, technical workshops, and access to cutting-edge data and computational resources. The program focuses on addressing specific SDA problem statements by fostering collaboration with operators and aligning solutions with real-world needs. The program is headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado's aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.

