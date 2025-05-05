MCAP Inc. Announces $0.07 Dividend Per Share

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. ( OTC: MCAP ), a financial technology company, today announced a $0.07 dividend.

MCAP's board of directors declared a dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend is payable on May 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 15, 2025.

About MCAP Inc.

MCAP Inc. is a U.S. based public holding company owning subsidiaries and investments in various companies. The Company's principal focus is financial technology businesses that conduct business globally. The Company owns, develops, and invests in the electronic market making and execution sector, securities trading technologies, and algo execution platforms.

Please visit our website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Earnings are adjusted non-GAAP. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MCAP Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED