Sebastian Murray Makes Second INDY NXT By Firestone Start Driving No. 2 Car Sponsored By Lottery.Com And Sports.Com

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong Qualifying for Andretti Cape Driver & Red-and-Black Branding Turn Heads

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising open-wheel talent Sebastian Murray made his second INDY NXT by Firestone start this weekend at the Grand Prix of Alabama, driving the No. 2 Dream Racing Dubai Dallara for Andretti Cape, backed by Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) and

Key Highlights:



Qualified P10 – Murray's best qualifying result of the season so far

Climbed to P8 during the race before an incident forced a drop in pace

Finished P16, now P17 in the championship standings (27 points) Next stop: Double-header at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – May 9 & 10

Murray impressed in qualifying, starting P10 on the grid at the technically demanding Barber Motorsports Park. He was running inside the top ten and pushing toward the front until a snap in the rear of the car forced him off-track in Turn 8, damaging his tires and limiting his pace over the final 26 laps.

“Our race pace was really good up until we were involved in an incident,” said Murray .“We were sitting in P8, and it was going well - we were going to collect some solid points.”

“It's unfortunate, but I think there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend,” he added .“The team has done a great job, so thank you to everyone at Andretti Cape. We'll move on to Indy next week, and hopefully we can get some proper points.”

This race marked the official debut of and branding on the No. 2 car and Murray's race suit, with logos featured on the rear wing, front nose cone, and driver overalls - launching a full-season campaign that blends elite motorsport exposure with fan engagement and digital content.

Murray now prepares for a back-to-back test of endurance and precision at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, with two INDY NXT races scheduled for May 9 and May 10.

“We're incredibly proud of Sebastian Murray's race,” said Marc Bircham, Director of and Head of Sporting Acquisitions. “To qualify in the top 10 was an outstanding achievement. In my career, I've coached many young athletes, and the first few times on the big stage is nerve-racking. Seb showed great promise and made a gallant effort to move up to 8th position before the incident. Overall, we are pleased with his performance and are looking forward to seeing Sebastian progress as the season goes on. He's definitely a driver for the future.”

“We were also delighted with the look of the car - the red and black design with and branding stood out as the most attractive car on the grid.”

