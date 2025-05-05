BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet With Partner Countries In Rio De Janeiro
Discussions focused on the implementation of agreements previously reached by BRICS leaders, preparations for the upcoming summer summit of the group, and strengthening multilateral cooperation among the countries.
The ministers also held bilateral meetings during the gathering in the Brazilian city.
Following the conclusion of the main meeting, Brazil issued a statement outlining the outcomes of the discussions.
Watch the video for details.
TV BRICS reporter : Aleksandra Stolyarova
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment