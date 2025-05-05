Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet With Partner Countries In Rio De Janeiro

2025-05-05 02:03:23
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Ministers from BRICS nations and partner countries convened in Rio de Janeiro recently for several days of meetings.

Discussions focused on the implementation of agreements previously reached by BRICS leaders, preparations for the upcoming summer summit of the group, and strengthening multilateral cooperation among the countries.

The ministers also held bilateral meetings during the gathering in the Brazilian city.

Following the conclusion of the main meeting, Brazil issued a statement outlining the outcomes of the discussions.

Watch the video for details.

TV BRICS reporter : Aleksandra Stolyarova

