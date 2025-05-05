BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet With Partner Countries In Rio De Janeiro

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Foreign Ministers from BRICS nations and partner countries convened in Rio de Janeiro recently for several days of meetings.

Discussions focused on the implementation of agreements previously reached by BRICS leaders, preparations for the upcoming summer summit of the group, and strengthening multilateral cooperation among the countries.

The ministers also held bilateral meetings during the gathering in the Brazilian city.

Following the conclusion of the main meeting, Brazil issued a statement outlining the outcomes of the discussions.

