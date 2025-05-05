Immunefi Partners With Dedaub To Integrate Advanced Onchain Firewall In Magnus For Real-Time Threat Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunefi , the leading onchain security platform protecting over $190 billion in user funds, today announces Dedaub as an official partner of its Magnus platform. Dedaub, a leading security technology & auditing company, brings cutting-edge onchain firewall technology to the platform. The firewall, powered by state program analysis algorithms and novel AI models designed by Dedaub's research team, is purpose-built for web firewalling applications. The result is a solution that blocks most malicious activity before it impacts vulnerable protocols.

Onchain security today is fragmented, siloed, and dangerously reliant on manual workflows. Magnus fixes that with an all-in-one SecOps command center for web3. It unifies every layer of the onchain security stack in one place: from audits and bug bounties to monitoring, and real-time firewall protection.

“We're excited to partner with Dedaub to introduce a powerful new layer of real-time defense to Magnus,” said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi.“Dedaub is one of the most trusted security teams in the space, and their battle-tested firewall technology represents a significant leap forward in automating Web3 security. We're committed to integrating the best tools at every layer of defense into Magnus, providing projects with the ultimate command center for onchain security.”

“Together, we're building a firewall purpose-built for web3 - designed to proactively block exploits before they can compromise vulnerable contracts. This Firewall is a practical step toward making protocol defenses more automatic and more reliable,” said Neville Grech, Co-founder of Dedaub.

Bringing Battle-Tested Threat Prevention to Magnus

Dedaub is a recognized leader in smart contract security, protecting over $30B in assets through audited code and trusted by renowned projects including the Ethereum Foundation, Eigenlayer, Chainlink, and Coinbase. Its capabilities brought to Magnus include:



200+ successful security audits across the DeFi and EVM-compatible ecosystem

Static analysis, real-time monitoring, and decompilation tooling for deep visibility into smart contracts Firewalling capabilities, with proven threat detection designed to block malicious smart contract interactions before they cause damage

With the firewall now integrated into Magnus, protocols can activate real-time threat detection and prevention as part of their broader security operations. From audits to onchain defenses, Magnus transforms Dedaub's data and insights into actionable alerts, automations, and protection-all from a single command center.

Magnus builds on Immunefi's unmatched experience and track record, having paid out over $115 million in rewards to security researchers and helped avert more than $25 billion in potential hack damage. Magnus bridges the gap between fragmented security solutions by creating a unified platform for security operations. It allows protocols to easily launch bug bounties, conduct audit competitions, and proactively stop threats through an automation engine powered by the industry's best vulnerabilities dataset.

