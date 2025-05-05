BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token

BC.GAME announced the official launch of the second phase of its $BC mining event , set to begin on May 1, 2025. This follows the strong response from the first phase, which introduced a 1 billion $BC prize pool and attracted thousands of users through daily rewards and social mining. In addition, previously distributed 400 million $BC to the Solana community as part of a dedicated community airdrop initiative, reaching over 100,000 eligible wallets. The upcoming campaign features a total pool of 1 billion $BC, with 50 million released daily.

Activating the Community: Establishing a Beneficial Ecosystem

has been working to create a vibrant and engaging ecosystem since the $BC token's launch last year. This project encourages active participation and lowers barriers for new users by fusing social interaction with gameplay, which strengthens the community.

Transparent Airdrop System

Airdrop distribution remains fully transparent in Phase 1, publicly disclosed all airdrop addresses. In Phase 2, the platform will again use Merkle tree proofs to ensure verifiability of all participation data. $BC is already used for in-game payments, reward redemptions, and platform events, circulating across De-Gamble and other ecosystem features to provide practical utility for token holders.

will run from May 1, 2025, 00:00 (UTC). The total reward pool is 1 billion $BC, with 50 million $BC released daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participation is open to all users, with no deposit required. Points can be accumulated through gameplay or by inviting others to join the platform. For each $1 wagered, users earn 1 point. Additionally, inviting a new user who completes basic KYC earns 2,000 points. Points are redeemable at a fixed rate of 10 points per 1 $BC token. Referrers also receive a 5% bonus based on the activity of those they invite.

For full details, users can visit:

About and $BC

Founded in 2017,