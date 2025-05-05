403
RSF Launches Drone Attack on Sudan's Safe Haven of Port Sudan
(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched their first drone attack on the eastern city of Port Sudan, the Sudanese army spokesperson announced on Sunday. The military reported that the strike targeted a military air base and adjacent installations.
The army indicated that the shelling resulted in "limited damage" to an ammunition depot at the Osman Digna air base, with no reported casualties. This attack marks a turning point as Port Sudan, which hosts the nation's primary airport, military command, and seaport, had largely remained untouched by the violence that has ravaged the capital, Khartoum, and claimed thousands of lives over the past two years.
Following the incident, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) stated that they have closed roads leading to the presidential palace and army command, and have increased troop deployments around critical areas within the city.
This attack on Port Sudan occurred just days after the RSF gained control of El-Nuhud, the largest city in West Kordofan state. Local news outlet reported on Sunday, citing the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, that at least three health workers, including the medical director of the E-Nuhud hospital, were killed following the RSF's takeover on May 1.
