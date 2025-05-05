Moroccan Princess Honors Heydar Aliyev During Baku Visit
According to Azernews , Princess Lalla Hasnaa honored the memory of the late leader with deep reverence by laying a wreath at his grave.
The visit underscored the importance of bilateral ties between Morocco and Azerbaijan, while also reflecting the shared respect for historical legacies and national leadership.
Princess Lalla Hasnaa, known for her environmental and humanitarian initiatives, is currently in Azerbaijan on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening cultural and bilateral cooperation.
