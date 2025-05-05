Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moroccan Princess Honors Heydar Aliyev During Baku Visit

2025-05-05 07:04:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) During her official visit to Azerbaijan, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco visited the Alley of Honor on May 5 to pay respects to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

According to Azernews , Princess Lalla Hasnaa honored the memory of the late leader with deep reverence by laying a wreath at his grave.

The visit underscored the importance of bilateral ties between Morocco and Azerbaijan, while also reflecting the shared respect for historical legacies and national leadership.

Princess Lalla Hasnaa, known for her environmental and humanitarian initiatives, is currently in Azerbaijan on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening cultural and bilateral cooperation.

