BA Launches Sale On Flights And Holiday Packages

Dhaka: British Airways and British Airways Holidays have announced the launch of 'The Original Sale', offering discounts on flights and holiday packages to select destinations for travel in 2025 and 2026.

The sale, which began on Thursday, 1 May, includes return flight deals such as Antigua from £419, Dubai from £455, and the Maldives from £599. Bookings must be made by 20 May 2025 to take advantage of the offers.

Popular destinations like Barbados, New York, and Dubai are among those included in the promotion.

Passengers who opt for Club World tickets will also have access to an airport lounge, a lie-flat bed, a three-course dining experience and priority check-in and boarding.

Club Europe members could see themselves jetting off to Ibiza from £368, Tenerife from £501 and Venice from £295.

Short-haul destinations are also not forgotten, with Tenerife holidays starting from £359pp for seven nights, or European cities like Riga, starting from £149pp for two nights, for return flights and hotel.

Customers are also able to secure their holidays with deposits from as little as £60pp, then pay off the balance in as many instalments as they wish.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said:“The Original Sale is back, featuring some of the most sought-after destinations our customers are searching for.

“From the bright lights of New York to the tranquillity of Mauritius, our exclusive sale has made it easier than ever to plan your ultimate getaway – whether you're after adventure, relaxation or something in between.'

-B

