403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
London Business School Hosts Pivotal Gathering Of MENA Changemakers In Landmark 22Nd Annual Conference
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
For over two decades, LBS has proudly hosted the region's foremost MENA-focused conference, uniting influential voices from across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has evolved into a cornerstone for intellectual exchange, bringing together senior policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers to explore the most pressing regional and global challenges. Year after year, the LBS Annual MENA Conference draws a distinguished audience of leaders, diplomats, academics, industry experts, and students committed to shaping the region's future. With a spotlight on transformative progress, the 2025 conference theme,“ Beyond Visions: Inspiring Change, Creating Impact” , reflected the region's dynamic shift from ambition to execution where innovation, private capital, and entrepreneurial spirit converge to create tangible, lasting value. “This year's MENA Conference captured the region's growing momentum where bold visions are turning into real-world impact,” said Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East, at London Business School. “More than just a platform for thought leadership, the conference continues to serve as a catalyst for meaningful connections and cross-border collaborations. By bridging the global perspectives of our school, the conference contributes to the region's transformation.” The conference agenda this year spanned three thematic pillars:
-
The conference addressed key themes including digital transformation, capital investment, and regional entrepreneurship.
The event featured prominent speakers including H.E. Dr. Nabeel Koshak
For over two decades, LBS has proudly hosted the region's foremost MENA-focused conference, uniting influential voices from across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has evolved into a cornerstone for intellectual exchange, bringing together senior policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers to explore the most pressing regional and global challenges. Year after year, the LBS Annual MENA Conference draws a distinguished audience of leaders, diplomats, academics, industry experts, and students committed to shaping the region's future. With a spotlight on transformative progress, the 2025 conference theme,“ Beyond Visions: Inspiring Change, Creating Impact” , reflected the region's dynamic shift from ambition to execution where innovation, private capital, and entrepreneurial spirit converge to create tangible, lasting value. “This year's MENA Conference captured the region's growing momentum where bold visions are turning into real-world impact,” said Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East, at London Business School. “More than just a platform for thought leadership, the conference continues to serve as a catalyst for meaningful connections and cross-border collaborations. By bridging the global perspectives of our school, the conference contributes to the region's transformation.” The conference agenda this year spanned three thematic pillars:
-
Innovation & Digital Transformation, including AI's role in shaping industries and the future of work
Investments & Capital, focusing on public-private partnerships, regulatory evolution, and global capital flows
Entrepreneurship, highlighting the rise of regional unicorns, fintech pioneers, and inclusive innovation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment