London Business School Hosts Pivotal Gathering Of MENA Changemakers In Landmark 22Nd Annual Conference



The conference addressed key themes including digital transformation, capital investment, and regional entrepreneurship. The event featured prominent speakers including H.E. Dr. Nabeel Koshak

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London Business School (LBS) hosted its 22Annual MENA Conference at the School's London campus. The conference is a landmark gathering that continues to shape conversations around innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and impact in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Held on May 3, 2025, this year's conference built on a proud legacy of insight, dialogue, and regional leadership.

For over two decades, LBS has proudly hosted the region's foremost MENA-focused conference, uniting influential voices from across the Middle East and North Africa. This flagship event has evolved into a cornerstone for intellectual exchange, bringing together senior policymakers, business leaders, and changemakers to explore the most pressing regional and global challenges. Year after year, the LBS Annual MENA Conference draws a distinguished audience of leaders, diplomats, academics, industry experts, and students committed to shaping the region's future.

With a spotlight on transformative progress, the 2025 conference theme,“, reflected the region's dynamic shift from ambition to execution where innovation, private capital, and entrepreneurial spirit converge to create tangible, lasting value.

“This year's MENA Conference captured the region's growing momentum where bold visions are turning into real-world impact,”“More than just a platform for thought leadership, the conference continues to serve as a catalyst for meaningful connections and cross-border collaborations. By bridging the global perspectives of our school, the conference contributes to the region's transformation.”



Innovation & Digital Transformation, including AI's role in shaping industries and the future of work

Investments & Capital, focusing on public-private partnerships, regulatory evolution, and global capital flows Entrepreneurship, highlighting the rise of regional unicorns, fintech pioneers, and inclusive innovation

The conference agenda this year spanned three thematic pillars:

The event headlined by H.E. Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of Saudi Venture Capital Company and sponsored by KAPSARC and SEDCO Holding featured a curated selection of panels, fireside chats, and keynote conversations.

With a legacy of hosting Presidents, Royals, Ministers, C-Suite executives, and iconic changemakers, the conference continues to attract a global audience of investors, academics, policymakers, and future leaders. High-profile speakers from institutions like SEDCO Holding, BCG, The Economist, Actis, Raed Ventures, and Salla shared perspectives on capital allocation, AI disruption, ecosystem building, and inclusive leadership across MENA. Past speakers have included H.M. Queen Rania of Jordan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Mr. Naguib Sawiris, among others.

A diverse range of voices from visionary founders and fintech innovators to digital transformation leaders and champions of inclusive growth took the stage. With compelling sessions such as“Fintech Frontiers”,“Women Reshaping MENA's Business Landscape”, and“Scaling MENA's Startups to Global Unicorns”, the conference promised inspiration, insight, and forward-looking dialogue.

Organised by the region's future leaders, who are also current students at London Business School, the 2025 Conference was chaired by Omar Hashim, the MENA Club President, and Vice-President, Fatima AlMesaieid with a broader organising committee drawn from across the Gulf and North Africa representing a wide range of industries from private equity and consulting to tech, healthcare, and academia.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the region, LBS will soon open an executive office in Riyadh, which will strengthen the School's deepening relationships with organizations and leadership in Saudi Arabia. This office will enable LBS to further engage with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals and expand access to world-class executive education, which is critical to shaping the region's future. The opening of the Riyadh office aligns perfectly with the discussions and momentum from the LBS Annual MENA Conference, creating new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and leadership development in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.