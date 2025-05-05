403
Skype Ends Two Decades of Service
(MENAFN) The well-known internet communication platform Skype, a Microsoft subsidiary, is set to cease operations today, concluding approximately 22 years of service.
Originally created by a team of engineers, the popular messaging and calling application was acquired by Microsoft in 2011.
Microsoft declared on February 28th of this year that Skype's operational lifespan was coming to an end.
"Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available," the official announcement stated.
To ensure users can maintain their connections and conversations, Microsoft has suggested that they log in to Microsoft Teams Free using their existing Skype credentials.
According to the company's statement, Teams will provide users with the familiar key functionalities of Skype, including individual and group calls, text messaging, and file sharing.
In a separate communication, Microsoft further noted, "After May 5, 2025, the Skype Dial Pad will be available to remaining paid users from the Skype web portal and within Teams."
