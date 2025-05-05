403
Tata Gluco+ Jelly Joins Forces With Disney's Marvel Avengers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), a leading player in the food and beverage industry, has partnered with Disney's Marvel Avengers to bring a super hero powered twist to its much-loved Tata Gluco+ Jelly drink. The special edition pack feature fan-favourite Marvel characters, combining great taste with the thrill and excitement of beloved super heroes.
The collaboration brings an exciting Marvel twist to every pack, featuring premium super hero toys of fan-favourite characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Captain Marvel. Magnetic keychains and bag tags are the ultimate collectible treasures, exclusively with Tata Gluco+ Jelly-perfect to collect and proudly flaunt. Adding to the excitement are three exclusive super hero-themed cups featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America, making them a must-have for every Marvel enthusiast.
Partha Biswas, President s Head – RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said,“We are thrilled to launch our new jelly proposition in partnership with Disney's Marvel Avengers. This platform allows us to fortify our unique jelly drink format with the dynamic world of Marvel super heroes, delivering an irresistible combination of taste and play.”
The launch is being amplified through a high-energy digital campaign that brings the super hero universe to life, spotlighting the specially designed packaging and collectible freebies. To build further excitement and trust of the gatekeepers and celebrities, the brand is also partnering with prominent national and regional influencers, celebrity Sameera Reddy and Subhashree Ganguly, a leading actress from Bengal. These credible voices will bring the product experience to life through authentic storytelling and social media engagement. The campaign aims to spark excitement while reinforcing Tata Gluco+ Jelly as a fun, on-the-go drink option.
Tata Gluco+ Jelly comes in an exciting bubblegum flavour and is priced at INR 20. Available at leading retail outlets, this super hero edition is set to make everyday moments more playful and action-packed than ever.
About Tata Consumer Products Limited
Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.
