Resumption Of Maritime Navigation At Shuwaikh, Shuaiba Ports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Ports Authority announced on Monday the resumption of maritime navigation at the Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports since 9:00 a.m. local-time, following a gradual improvement in weather conditions.
The authority confirmed its readiness to ensure the safety of maritime traffic, its crews, and facilities in the event of any change in weather conditions or emergencies. (end)
