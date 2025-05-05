403
Portugal Orders Expulsion Of 18,000 Migrants Ahead Of Crucial Election
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal's caretaker government announced plans to expel approximately 18,000 foreigners living without legal authorization.
António Leitão Amaro, Minister of the Presidency, revealed the decision on Saturday, May 3, 2025, sparking immediate controversy across the political spectrum. Officials will begin the process next week by notifying around 4,500 undocumented migrants.
These individuals must leave Portugal voluntarily within 20 days or potentially face forced deportation. The government justifies this action by claiming all affected people have already had their visa applications rejected.
The timing of this announcement has raised significant questions. Portugal will hold early parliamentary elections on May 18, just two weeks after this declaration. Opposition parties and immigrant associations accuse the center-right government of using the expulsions as an electoral tactic.
Prime Minister Luís Montenegro called these snap elections in March after his minority government lost a confidence vote. His administration, led by the conservative Social Democratic Party, has made immigration control a central campaign issue.
Portugal's Political Shift Sparks Immigration Debate
Montenegro's government collapsed amid allegations of a potential conflict of interest regarding his family's law firm. Portugal has experienced a significant shift in its political landscape.
The far-right Chega party surged to third place in last year's election. Immigration policies have become increasingly contentious as the number of foreigners in Portugal has quadrupled since 2017.
Minister Amaro defended the decision by stating Portugal executes fewer deportations than most European countries. "Portugal needs to review its deportation system, which doesn't work," he told local media.
The government emphasizes the need for stricter control over immigration flows. Critics view this move as a clear concession to the growing far-right influence.
They question the government's ability to process these expulsions when residence permit applications face chronic delays. Many argue these migrants fill vital roles in Portugal's labor market.
The Brazilian government has already initiated diplomatic contacts with Portuguese authorities. Officials seek to understand the measure's impact on Brazilian citizens living in Portugal. The situation continues to evolve as the election campaign officially begins.
