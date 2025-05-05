Automotive Tire Molds Strategic Business And Tariff Impact Analysis Report 2025: Analysis Of Cost And Supply Chain Implications By Sourcing And Trade Exposure
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|283
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Tire Molds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E) Vehicle Tires: A Prelude Types of Automotive Tires Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and OEM Market: Percentage Composition by Material Type Design Element of Tires Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires An Introduction to Automotive Tire Molds Global Market Prospects & Outlook Analysis by Type Regional Analysis Competitive Scenario Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market 3D Printing of Pattern Blocks Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains Importance Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater Automation Impact the Industry Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the Emergence of EVs and AVs Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate High-Quality Tires Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for the Years 2019 & 2030 Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024 Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design Improvements Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets Urban Sprawl
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Allied Products Pvt Ltd. Anhui Varon Mould Co., Ltd. A-Z Formen-und Maschinenbau GmbH BOGE Rubber & Plastics Chopra Industries Private Limited Continental AG DAESUNG INDUSTRIAL Dahmen GmbH GF Machining Solutions Management SA Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.
