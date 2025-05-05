Automotive Tire Molds Strategic Business And Tariff Impact Analysis Report 2025: Analysis Of Cost And Supply Chain Implications By Sourcing And Trade Exposure

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tire Molds - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automotive Tire Molds was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Tire Molds market.

Global Automotive Tire Molds Market - Key Trends and Drivers Summarized

The automotive tire molds market has seen significant advancements in recent years, driven by the demand for high-performance tires and innovations in tire design. Modern tire molds incorporate sophisticated technologies such as laser etching and computer-aided design (CAD) to achieve intricate and precise tread patterns that enhance traction, fuel efficiency, and overall driving performance.

Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies has spurred the development of specialized tire molds that cater to the unique requirements of these vehicles. For instance, tires for EVs need to have lower rolling resistance and higher load-bearing capacities, necessitating new designs and manufacturing techniques in tire molds.

The growth in the automotive tire molds market is driven by several factors. The increasing production and sales of vehicles globally, particularly in emerging markets, create a steady demand for new and replacement tires, subsequently boosting the need for tire molds. Technological advancements in tire manufacturing, such as the use of 3D printing for mold production, enhance the efficiency and precision of mold making, driving market growth.

The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly tires, which require new tread designs and materials, also fuels the demand for innovative tire molds. Moreover, the rise in consumer demand for high-performance and specialty tires, tailored for specific driving conditions and vehicle types, propels the market forward.

The automotive industry's focus on safety and performance standards, along with stringent regulations regarding tire quality, further contributes to the expansion of the tire molds market. These factors collectively ensure a robust and evolving market for automotive tire molds, reflecting the dynamic nature of the automotive industry and its continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Automotive Tire Molds market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Type (Segmented Molds, Two-Piece Molds) Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Segmented Molds segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Two-Piece Molds segment is also set to grow at 1.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $270.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach $587.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as Allied Products Pvt Ltd., Anhui Varon Mould Co., Ltd., A-Z Formen-und Maschinenbau GmbH, BOGE Rubber & Plastics, Chopra Industries Private Limited and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

