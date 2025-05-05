403
Severe Floods Trigger Tourist Evacuation in Jordan’s Petra
(MENAFN) Jordanian authorities successfully evacuated hundreds of tourists from the ancient city of Petra on Sunday following unexpected flash floods that surged through the archaeological site due to severe weather conditions, according to official reports.
Yazan Mahadin, the commissioner for the Petra Archaeological Park and Tourism stated that rescue teams assisted all visitors and that no injuries were reported.
As a precautionary measure, ticket sales to the UNESCO World Heritage site have been temporarily halted. Mahadin noted that 1,785 tourists had visited Petra earlier in the day.
Footage illustrated significant water flow inundating valleys and lower regions across various parts of the nation. Officials attributed these weather patterns to a period of instability that brought intense rainfall, a drop in temperatures, and strong winds.
The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority has issued an urgent appeal to the public, urging them to remain vigilant, steer clear of areas susceptible to flooding, secure any unsecured items, and adhere to safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities during this period of adverse weather.
