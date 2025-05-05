EQS-News: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the construction of a further 61 km section of the South German Natural Gas Pipeline (SEL) with an order value in the triple-digit million range

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the construction of a further 61 km section of the South German Natural Gas Pipeline (SEL) with an order value in the triple-digit million range Tostedt, May 5, 2025 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions, has been awarded a major contract by transmission system operator terranets bw, as part of a consortium, for the construction of a further section of the South German Natural Gas Pipeline (SEL) with a length of around 61 km. Together with the sections already commissioned in 2023 and 2024, each with a length of 24 km and 43 km, the order for the joint venture, consisting of the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group (Friedrich Vorwerk and Bohlen & Doyen) and the Austrian HABAU Group (PPS Pipeline Systems and HABAU), thus covering a total route length of 128 km. Work on the third section of the pipeline is scheduled to begin in summer 2025 and will therefore run partly in parallel with the second section, which has already started. The recently awarded contract is worth a low three-digit million euro amount, bringing the total project volume for the consortium to a figure well in the mid-three-digit million euro range. The“Süddeutsche Erdgasleitung” (SEL) planned by transmission system operator terranets bw is one of Germany's largest pipeline construction projects, with a total length of 250 km from Lampertheim in Hessia to Bissingen in Bavaria. By connecting modern gas-fired power plants to the existing grid, it will secure the supply of heat and electricity, thereby enabling the phase-out of coal-fired power generation. As the first pipeline in the state with a connection to European transport routes, it is scheduled to transport hydrogen from 2030. SEL is thus creating important conditions for a CO2-neutral energy supply for the Rhine-Neckar region and the greater Stuttgart area. The pipeline will be built in sections, depending on the specific demand development over the next ten years. Following the three sections that have now been commissioned, the remaining sections will be put out to tender successively in the coming years. In view of the need to connect numerous new gas-fired power plants to the existing natural gas network and the planned implementation of the 9,000 km hydrogen core network, a large number of different new construction and conversion measures are currently being planned by gas transmission system operators and are due to be implemented in the near future. Thanks to its broad portfolio of services and technologies and decades of experience in pipeline and pipeline construction, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to remain strong in the future. Contact Details Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

