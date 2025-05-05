403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Accor Appoints Zara Singh As Director Of Revenue India & South Asia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India – Accor is pleased to announce the appointment of Zara Singh as Director of Revenue – India & South Asia. With two decades of extensive experience in the hospitality industry, Zara will be responsible for leading Accor's revenue management and distribution strategy across India & South Asia, further strengthening the brand's commercial capabilities in the region.
A highly accomplished hospitality leader, Zara has led revenue and distribution performance initiatives across property, cluster, regional, and country roles in renowned domestic and international brands including The Oberoi Group, Taj Hotels, Marriott International, IHG, and Hilton. Her leadership combines strategic acumen, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the market, making her a key asset to Accor's growth journey. Her strong grasp of revenue optimization, pricing, distribution, and stakeholder collaboration has consistently translated into significant business results.
Zara's career began in sales, and over the years, she has evolved into a well-rounded commercial strategist with deep insights into strategic marketing, new hotel openings, and cross-functional revenue initiatives. She has been recognized with numerous performance awards, highlighting her commitment to excellence and innovation.
Pratima Badhwar, Head of Commercial India & South Asia at Accor, commented on the appointment, "We are excited to welcome Zara into this strategic role at Accor. Her extensive experience, data-driven approach, and deep knowledge of both domestic and international markets will be instrumental in driving our revenue strategy forward. Zara's appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a high-performing team that can shape the future of hospitality in India & South Asia."
Commenting on her appointment, Zara Singh said, "It is a privilege to join Accor at such an exciting time of growth for the region. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive forward-thinking revenue strategies, enhance commercial performance, and deliver meaningful results across the portfolio."
Zara's appointment underscores Accor's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals who bring both global expertise and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
A highly accomplished hospitality leader, Zara has led revenue and distribution performance initiatives across property, cluster, regional, and country roles in renowned domestic and international brands including The Oberoi Group, Taj Hotels, Marriott International, IHG, and Hilton. Her leadership combines strategic acumen, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the market, making her a key asset to Accor's growth journey. Her strong grasp of revenue optimization, pricing, distribution, and stakeholder collaboration has consistently translated into significant business results.
Zara's career began in sales, and over the years, she has evolved into a well-rounded commercial strategist with deep insights into strategic marketing, new hotel openings, and cross-functional revenue initiatives. She has been recognized with numerous performance awards, highlighting her commitment to excellence and innovation.
Pratima Badhwar, Head of Commercial India & South Asia at Accor, commented on the appointment, "We are excited to welcome Zara into this strategic role at Accor. Her extensive experience, data-driven approach, and deep knowledge of both domestic and international markets will be instrumental in driving our revenue strategy forward. Zara's appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a high-performing team that can shape the future of hospitality in India & South Asia."
Commenting on her appointment, Zara Singh said, "It is a privilege to join Accor at such an exciting time of growth for the region. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive forward-thinking revenue strategies, enhance commercial performance, and deliver meaningful results across the portfolio."
Zara's appointment underscores Accor's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals who bring both global expertise and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.
ABOUT ACCOR
Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
Company :-Crosshairs Communication
User :- Srijani Purkayastha
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment