Immortal Regiment marches held across globe
(MENAFN) Immortal Regiment marches, honoring World War II veterans, were held across the globe this weekend in anticipation of Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9. In Beijing, around 1,000 participants gathered for the event, with Russian Ambassador Igor Morgulov leading the procession. The turnout was notably higher than last year.
A similar march took place in Washington, DC, where approximately 200 people, including Russian diplomats, former Soviet nationals, and Americans, carried portraits of their veteran relatives along with red flags. The event marked the first Immortal Regiment rally in Washington since 2019, as the last two marches were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event had been paused for three years due to tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
Despite a somewhat improved atmosphere, tensions were still visible at the U.S. rally, with pro-Ukraine activists confronting marchers and chanting anti-Russian slogans, as reported by RIA Novosti.
In Buenos Aires, over 200 people, including Russian nationals, locals, and diplomats from Venezuela, Cuba, and Serbia, paid tribute to Red Army veterans. In Caracas, Venezuela, nearly 500 participants also joined the Immortal Regiment procession.
Cities across Turkey, Italy (including Rome and Naples), and other locations also hosted similar events, demonstrating the global scope of the Immortal Regiment initiative. This event, first conceived in 2012 in the Russian city of Tomsk, has grown in popularity, with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought against Nazi Germany during WWII.
