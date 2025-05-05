UN expert demands EU presidents to be prosecuted over Israel’s Gaza conflict

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has called for European Union leaders to be held legally accountable for supporting what she describes as Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. In an interview with The Intercept published on Saturday, Albanese specifically criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for continuing diplomatic relations with Israel amid the ongoing conflict.Albanese stated that these leaders should not be immune from prosecution, emphasizing that continued political and economic engagement with Israel, despite mounting civilian casualties in Gaza, amounts to complicity. “Immunity cannot mean impunity,” she asserted.She revealed she is working on a report that will outline how various institutions — including banks, pension funds, tech companies, and universities — may be complicit in crimes against the Palestinian people. Those enabling or supporting the occupation could face individual legal consequences, she added.Albanese has consistently urged von der Leyen to act decisively to stop what she describes as a genocide in Gaza. She also criticized Kallas for failing to pressure Israel during her March visit to Tel Aviv, where Kallas stated that "both sides lose" in the conflict. Albanese condemned the EU's position, noting that Israeli actions have resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, mostly women and children, using weapons supplied by Western nations.Since releasing a March 2024 report accusing Israel of genocide, Albanese claims she and her family have received death threats.In response, European Commission spokeswoman Gioia Franchellucci said the EU remains committed to international law and that its association agreement with Israel allows for open dialogue and the expression of concerns.The war in Gaza erupted following a Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people and resulted in the abduction of approximately 250 hostages. Since then, more than 52,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

