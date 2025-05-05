403
Serbian deputy Premier states Vucic expected at Moscow parade regardless of sickness
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is still expected to attend Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9 in Moscow, despite a recent health incident, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sinisa Mali.
The parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, will take place in Red Square. Russia has invited leaders from countries such as Serbia, China, India, Brazil, and Slovakia. However, the EU has cautioned both member and candidate states against participating in the event.
Vucic had to cut short a trip to the U.S. on Friday after experiencing chest pain during a meeting in Florida, which local media reported was linked to high blood pressure. He returned to Belgrade and was hospitalized at the Military Medical Academy. Though doctors have since discharged him and stated he is in stable condition, they advised him to rest and avoid public duties for several days.
Speaking on Saturday, Mali said he expects Vucic to keep his promise to attend the parade. “Knowing him as a man of his word... I assume he will go,” Mali stated, while stopping short of confirming the trip.
The Kremlin’s invitation has stirred political controversy in Europe. The European Commission’s enlargement chief, Marta Kos, reportedly warned Vucic that attending the parade could negatively affect Serbia’s EU membership aspirations. Despite the warning, Vucic has reaffirmed his intention to participate. A Serbian military unit is also scheduled to take part in the event.
Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the leaders who accepted the invitation, calling their decision an act of courage in the face of EU pressure. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declined to attend, citing the end of WWII as a national tragedy for Hungary. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has confirmed his presence.
