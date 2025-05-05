403
Orban clarifies no Ukraine in EU without Budapest’s consent
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made it clear that Ukraine cannot join the European Union without Hungary’s consent, intensifying a public dispute with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky over Kiev’s accession prospects.
The disagreement began when Orban warned that Ukraine joining the EU could “bankrupt the Hungarian economy,” calling the proposed membership a “collective economic trap.” He also criticized the EU’s ambition to admit Ukraine by 2030, a goal recently reaffirmed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Orban accused EU leaders of rushing the process, saying, “Forget the fairy tales... They want to do it now, as fast as possible.”
In response, Zelensky pointed to polling in Hungary that he claimed shows 70% support for Ukraine’s EU membership. However, the data he referenced came from a survey conducted by Hungary’s opposition Tisza Party, which actually showed 58% support. Another poll by the Hungarian outlet Nepszava reported even less enthusiasm, with only 47% in favor and 46% opposed.
Orban fired back on social media platform X, stating, “What the Hungarian people think is not decided by the president in Kiev or the bureaucrats in Brussels... Every Hungarian will have their say on this. Whether you like it or not.”
Since EU enlargement requires unanimous approval from all member states, Hungary's position is pivotal. Budapest has long cited corruption and minority rights issues as major obstacles to Ukraine’s membership. Orban has previously labeled Ukraine “one of the most corrupt countries in the world.”
Ukraine officially applied to join the EU in February 2022, shortly after the escalation of conflict with Russia. While several EU nations support Kiev’s bid, the path forward remains uncertain, with Brussels insisting that Ukraine must first implement substantial legal, political, and economic reforms.
