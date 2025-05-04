Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff For Movies Produced Outside US, Justifies It As Security Threat

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States. Justifying the tariff on movies produced abroad as a“national security threat”, Donald Trump the movie industry in the US was dying“a fast death” due to other countries offering incentives to attract filmmakers and studios..

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said it was a“concerted effort by other nations” and therefore, he said he was authorising the US Trade Representative begin the process of charging a 100 per cent tariff.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," Donald Trump said.

He said,“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” the US President said.

When asked if any of the trade deals coming this week, Donald Trump said“could very well” without divulging more into it. The US President also said that his administration was holding meetings with many countries, including China, to discuss trade deals.

The new tariffs on movies comes on the heels of the“reciprocal” tariffs Donald Trump has announced on multiple countries, including India , on trade deals with America.