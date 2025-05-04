Development Of Ukrainian Military Aviation, Ongoing Initiatives: Zelensky Reveals Plans For Visit To Czech Republic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During an official visit to the Czech Republic, President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with the country's leadership and heads of defense companies to discuss the ongoing Czech artillery initiative and the expansion of F-16 pilot training programs.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared the news on Facebook .

"Together with the First Lady, we have arrived in the Czech Republic on an official visit. Meetings are scheduled with President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, with the heads of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, leaders of parliamentary factions, as well as with executives of defense companies, students, and the Ukrainian community," the message reads.

According to the President, the main focus is gratitude to the Czech Republic for its principled support and strengthening cooperation.

"The Czech artillery initiative has proven effective, and we will continue this effort," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that another area of cooperation is the development of Ukraine's military aviation, expanding pilot training programs, and supporting the Ukrainian F-16 fleet.

"Together with the Czech Republic and other members of the aviation coalition, we are preparing good news for Ukraine. Of course, we will also discuss diplomatic efforts and our joint pressure on Russia to achieve a lasting ceasefire and an end to the war," Zelensky stated.

The President's wife, Olena Zelenska, will participate in the opening of the Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine conference – an important platform for strengthening international medical partnerships and saving Ukrainian lives. A new step has also been prepared to expand the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies in Czech universities.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Czech capital, Prague, on Sunday.