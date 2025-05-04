403
Kuwait, Bahrain Eye Closer Coop. In Communication
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan met on Sunday with visiting Bahraini Minister of Communication and Transport Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa, in the presence of Minister State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar and some government officials.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) said the meeting featured Director General of Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) Sheikh Khaled Al-Salem Al-Sabah, MPW Deputy Eid Al-Rasheedy and Director-General of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport Khaled Al-Osaimi touched upon means of enhancing cooperation in digital transformation, technical expertise exchange, and ports linkage.
The Bahraini side expressed its desire to sign a memorandum of understanding in maritime linkage, it added.
Al-Mashaan reviewed the projects supervised by the ministry that include the GCC member states, and the Saudi Arabia-Kuwait rail linkages, the statement pointed out.
Al-Omar also showed Kuwait's experiment in digital transformation, extolling the key role of "Sahl" application, which facilitates more than 400 services to both expats and nationals, it stated.
This is part of the policy towards full digital integration among governmental agencies, in accordance with Kuwait's vision, the statement said, citing Al-Omar.
Al-Omar reviewed Kuwait's leading step in communication and advanced indicators globally as well as efforts to develop communication, it said. (end)
