Cellumation's Celluveyor Powers Daifuku's Breakthrough Robotic Depalletization System

May 4, 2025 by Mark Allinson

A robotics breakthrough developed by German startup Cellumation is being hailed as“revolutionary” by supply chain automation company Daifuku , which has integrated the technology into a next-generation robotic depalletization cell now on display at its Bolingbrook Innovation Center in Illinois.

Cellumation's core innovation, known as the Celluveyor, is a modular conveyor system made up of small, hexagonal cells fitted with omnidirectional wheels.

This unique design allows for precise and flexible movement of packages in virtually any direction – making it ideally suited for complex routing and sorting tasks in tight spaces.

The system's triangular-like structure not only saves space but enables unparalleled agility compared to conventional conveyor belts.

Daifuku has adapted the Celluveyor for use in its robotic depalletization system, an application where packages are removed from pallets and routed for further processing or delivery.

This is typically a labor-intensive and repetitive task, but the new cell automates it with remarkable speed and efficiency.

The system is capable of processing up to 450 layers per hour – or roughly 5,200 packages per hour – representing a significant productivity leap.

What makes the system especially attractive is its flexibility. It can handle a wide variety of package shapes and sizes without the need for mechanical changes.

The Celluveyor's software-driven control allows it to dynamically decide how to route individual parcels, likely based on scanned data or pre-set logistics rules.

This responsiveness is particularly valuable in distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment hubs, where mixed SKUs and packaging formats are the norm.

The technology was showcased at the recent ProMat event, one of the industry's leading supply chain trade shows, where Daifuku demonstrated the system both at its exhibit booth and at its nearby innovation center.

Cellumation, which previously collaborated with global logistics companies like DHL, sees this partnership as a major step toward expanding its footprint in the US market.

The company's CEO described the collaboration with Daifuku as a milestone that validates the value of its technology and opens doors to new commercial opportunities.

While Daifuku is clearly excited by the system – highlighting it as a signature innovation from its own demo center – the underlying technology belongs to Cellumation.

The partnership underscores a growing trend in the automation industry: major players are increasingly looking to nimble startups for the next big leap in system design.