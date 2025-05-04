Kuka Digital Partners With Noux Node To Accelerate Industrial Digitalization With AI And Devops Solutions

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Industrial digitalization: Noux Node and Kuka Digital enter strategic partnership

May 4, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Kuka Digital , the newly established business segment of specialist automation company Kuka, has entered a strategic partnership with software provider Noux Node , headquartered in Finland.

Noux Node offers cutting-edge technology that enables industrial companies to leverage the best IT and DevOps practices, including version control, continuous integration, and continuous deployment of software.

Additionally, it facilitates optimized utilization of local and global IT infrastructure for Artificial Intelligence- and Machine Learning-driven applications.

Ossi Talvitie, founder and chairman of Noux Node, says:“We are highly impressed by how quickly Kuka Digital has leveraged our tool's added value in real customer cases.

“Their exceptional expertise in projects involving our technology enhances customer value and accelerates return on investment.”

Quirin Görz, CEO of Kuka Digital, says:“By combining Noux Node's technology with Kuka Digital's deep expertise and extensive manufacturing experience in delivering solutions for end-to-end digitalization of production landscapes to the world's leading industrial companies, the global market can expect innovations that enhance productivity, cybersecurity requirements and optimize global software architecture.”

As a software product, Noux Node extends the portfolio of Kuka Digital. The collaboration enables joint customers to collect data and distribute software packages, including security updates, in real production environments.

Additionally, the collaboration's market success supports both companies in achieving their ambitious global growth targets.