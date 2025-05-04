Public Trust In Jordanian Government Surges After 200 Days, Poll Finds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) – Public confidence in Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's government has significantly increased 200 days into its term, accompanied by rising economic optimism, according to a new nationwide poll released Sunday by the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) at the University of Jordan.The survey reveals a marked positive trend in public sentiment. Sixty-five percent of Jordanians now express confidence in the government's ability to govern effectively, a substantial jump from 51% recorded after its first 100 days and 54% upon its formation.Among the Kingdom's opinion leaders, 64% currently endorse the government's performance, compared to 70% at the 100-day mark and 52% at its inception.Notably, Hassan's administration has achieved the highest public confidence ratings for governing capability recorded for any Jordanian government since the CSS began tracking this metric in 2011. Economic sentiment also shows marked improvement; over half (52%) of Jordanians perceive the economy to be on the right track, a dramatic turnaround from only 14% two years ago.Correspondingly, optimism about the Jordanian economy under the current government is notable, shared by 58% of the public and 47% of opinion leaders.Confidence in the Prime Minister personally mirrors the government's upward trajectory. Within the national sample, 71% believe Hassan is effectively handling his responsibilities, surging from 55% after 100 days and 57% when he took office. Among opinion leaders, his approval stands strong at 75% (compared to 76% at 100 days and 55% at formation).The cabinet also enjoys improved ratings, with 60% of the public expressing confidence in the ministerial team's performance (up from 47% at 100 days, 50% at formation). Opinion leaders' confidence registered at 54% (vs. 55% at 100 days, 45% at formation). This translates into broader optimism towards the cabinet, shared by 58% of the public and 50% of opinion leaders.Trust in the nation's institutions extends beyond the core government. Jordanian media outlets saw a notable increase in public trust, reaching 63% in this poll, up significantly from 48% at the 100-day mark.Reflecting the overall increased confidence, a striking 74% of Jordanians now believe the country is heading in the right direction, a significant leap from 47% who felt this way at the 100-day mark and 55% when the government was formed.Public engagement remains high. Over half (52%) of the national sample are actively following the government's actions, a figure that climbs to 94% among opinion leaders. Prime Minister Hassan's nationwide field visits are well-received, approved by 66% of Jordanians, with 40% stating the visits positively impacted their home governorate.Perceptions of government service delivery have also improved. A combined 75% of citizens now either "strongly agree" (36%) or "somewhat agree" (39%) that the government is making its best effort to provide public services – a considerable increase from the 100-day assessment. Furthermore, slightly more people (55%, up from 51%) feel they can criticize the government without fear. Despite the positive momentum, there is little appetite for immediate change; 65% of the public and 56% of opinion leaders oppose a cabinet reshuffle at this time.Trust in Jordan's core state security institutions remains exceptionally robust, with the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army, the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the General Intelligence Directorate (GID), and the Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) each commanding 99% public confidence.