Solo Celebrates Its Anniversary With Debt Payoff Giveaway And AI Advancements

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate seven years of helping consumers resolve debt, Solo is giving one customer the ultimate anniversary gift: a chance to have their debt paid off.

Solo, the platform that connects everyday Americans with collectors to pay off debt, is turning seven-and giving back. To celebrate its 7th anniversary, the fintech startup is hosting Solo's Debt Payoff Giveaway . One lucky participant will receive $4,700-the average amount of a debt lawsuit according to Solo data aggregated from over 200,000 accounts.

The giveaway shines a spotlight on a difficult financial reality. Based on Solo's latest financial analysis, the average debtor is sued for more than 11x their bank account balance. This comes out to roughly 80% of their monthly income, so it's no wonder so many people struggle to respond to debt lawsuits, negotiate settlements, or pay off their debts. Solo's latest features are designed to flip the script and empower consumers to get out of debt fast.

Everything Solo builds is designed to help people take control of their financial future. "Debt can feel hopeless. We're here to prove there's a solution," said George Simons, Solo's CEO and founder. "This giveaway is our way of celebrating progress-and helping one more person move forward."

Solo is now an AI-first experience. Consumers talk for free with its powerful AI, which scores in the top 10% on the bar exam, top 20% on the CPA exam, and is built on OpenAI's GPT-4o. Users can discover tips to build credit, budget better, and pay down debts. With SoloSettle , consumers can get debt resolution deals based on their actual financial circumstance and collaborate with collectors to achieve instant settlements.

"Thanks to Solo, getting sued for debt is no longer a dead end," said Simons. "Instead, for hundreds of thousands of Americans, it's the pivot point towards a brighter future and greater financial prosperity."

About Solo

Solo simplifies debt resolution for both consumers and collectors. Since its launch in 2018, Solo has helped more than 290,000 consumers manage $1.92 billion in debt, offering tools that simplify and accelerate resolution. Roughly 10 million US consumers are sued for debt yearly, and many use Solo to respond to lawsuits, engage with collectors for the first time, and negotiate debt digitally, often reaching a resolution in just days.

SOURCE Solo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED