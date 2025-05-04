Google Celebrates May The 4Th Star Wars Day With Special Confetti Animation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Google marked this year's Star Wars Day with a special touch of galactic flair . When users searched for "May the 4th" or "Star Wars Day" on the platform, they were treated to a delightful on-screen confetti animation featuring icons from the beloved sci-fi franchise.

The interactive celebration included themed confetti resembling lightsabers, droids, and iconic symbols from the Star Wars universe, cascading down the screen, adding an extra layer of fun to the unofficial fan holiday. Three buttons slide up from the bottom, giving users the option to quit, unleash more confetti, or share the experience with friends and family.

Characters included in the confetti include Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Wicket the Ewok, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Stormtrooper helmets.

The tradition of "May the 4th" stems from the pun“May the Force be with you,” a classic line from the Star Wars series. Over the years, it has evolved into a global day of fandom, with fans, brands, and creators paying tribute.

Google has a long history of marking cultural moments with creative Easter eggs and Doodles. This year's Star Wars tribute continues that tradition, delighting fans across the world with a simple yet nostalgic digital nod.

Why is May 4th celebrated as Star Wars Day?

May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day because of a clever pun on the iconic phrase from the films: "May the Force be with you." Fans noticed that "May the Fourth" sounds almost identical, and began saying "May the Fourth be with you" as a playful tribute.

The phrase first gained traction among fans in the late 2000s, but one of the earliest known uses was in 1979, when the London Evening News published a congratulatory message to newly elected Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher that read:“May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

Since then, the date has grown into a global fan celebration filled with movie marathons, themed events, merchandise releases, and tributes from brands like Disney and Google.

Star Wars Day: How May the 4th took over the galaxy

For many fans, May 25-the anniversary of the release of the original Star Wars film in 1977-is the true Star Wars Day. In fact, the Los Angeles City Council officially declared May 25 as Star Wars Day back in 2007. However, in 2019, the California Legislature designated May 4 as the official date.

From meme to mainstream

What began as an inside joke among fans, shared in memes, tweets, and movie marathons, has now grown into a global pop culture phenomenon. Over time, brands caught on, with companies like Nissan and Jameson Whiskey posting themed ads and joining the celebration on social media.

The turning point came in 2012, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm and gave the day its full corporate backing. Since then, it has become a centerpiece of Disney's annual marketing calendar, complete with exclusive merchandise, themed events, and new content releases.

How it's being celebrated in 2025

This year's celebration spans across screens and shelves:

Disney+ is premiering the brand-new animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" on May 4.

Season 2 of "Andor", the gritty spy-thriller set in the Star Wars universe, is also currently streaming.

A major announcement has fans buzzing: a new stand-alone Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling is set for 2027.

