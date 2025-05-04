MECC Develops Nine Islands To Boost Eco-Tourism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) is developing nine islands to enhance eco-tourism in Qatar.

Qatar is home to a diverse array of islands featuring stunning natural landscapes.

These nine islands showcase rich biodiversity, with various flora and fauna and distinct natural formations-some rocky, others sandy, and many adorned with green spaces. The country has also developed several artificial islands.

MECC has implemented a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate and develop these islands, equipping them with essential tourist services and facilities and establishing advanced infrastructure.

This initiative aims to expand eco-resorts and enable the hosting of both local and international events. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Qatar's natural environment and enjoy the islands' captivating weather and scenery.



The nine islands include Al Ashat Island, Al Safliya Island, Al Aaliya Island, Shura Awa Island, and Bin Ghannam Island (also known as Purple Island), among others.

Located in southeastern Qatar, Al Ashat Island is one of the country's most beautiful islands, covering approximately 20 square kilometres. It is surrounded by wave-carved cliffs and features two prominent rock formations overlooking Khor Al Adaid from the northeast.

The island serves as a habitat for several species of migratory seabirds and is renowned for its scenic beauty and mild climate. Its fertile marine ecosystem, home to numerous fish and other marine life, makes it a premier eco-tourism destination.

Situated off the coast of Doha, south of The Pearl, Al Safliya Island is a natural paradise ideal for nature lovers. Visitors can bask in the sun, unwind, or participate in a variety of water activities.

The island is celebrated for its clear waters, abundant sunshine, and breathtaking views of the Doha skyline, making it a favourite destination for eco-tourism and water sports.

Located off the coast of Al Daayen Municipality, north of The Pearl Island, Al Aaliya Island is a natural reserve rich in biodiversity and mangrove forests. It is home to various bird and wildlife species, including endangered hawksbill turtles. The island also supports nesting sites for ospreys, gulls, flamingos, and wild rabbits, as well as extensive coral reefs teeming with marine life.

Shura Awa Island, a small island northeast of Khor Al Adaid, is located about 73.5 km from the mainland and spans roughly 1 square kilometre. The island is known for its striking natural scenery, clear blue waters, golden sands, and vibrant coral reefs, offering a picturesque setting for visitors.

Bin Ghannam Island, commonly known as Purple Island, is located in northeastern Qatar near the city of Al Khor, about 60 kilometres from Doha.

The island is a natural haven, famous for its mangrove forests that flourish in shallow saltwater lagoons, as well as small fish and large populations of migratory birds such as flamingos and herons that visit during the winter months.