MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Surplus Publishes Transaction Data for Allen Bradley Surplus Equipment and Expands Brand-Specific Recovery Services

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surplus has released a new brand-specific update outlining its role in facilitating the resale of surplus Allen Bradley equipment across industrial sectors including manufacturing, automation, energy, and infrastructure.

As organizations rotate inventory or update systems, surplus components such as drives, control modules, and automation hardware are often decommissioned or held in excess. Surplus provides a structured process for recovering value from these assets by connecting sellers with a network of verified buyers and offering AI-generated fair market valuations.

Summary of Activity:

- Over 6,394 Allen Bradley items listed

- More than $15.4 million USD in total value recovered through completed transactions

- Access to updated data on top-selling models and real-time market demand

Common Allen Bradley assets listed include:

- PowerFlex drives, PLC modules, HMI panels, and control systems

- Centerline MCCs, servo motors, and motion controllers

- Industrial networking hardware, safety modules, and MRO parts

Top-selling models include:

- 25B-D043N114

- 20P41AD027RA0NNN

- 8520CPUX

- 2711P-T10C4D6

- 1395-B74-C2-P10

- 5069-IF8

- And others, based on platform-wide volume and buyer interest

How the Process Works:

1. Upload Inventory – Provide equipment details through a secure portal

2. AI-Powered Valuation – Access a report with current market value and potential tax treatment

3. Select a Selling Method – Bulk sale or continuous liquidation

4. Complete the Transaction – Surplus manages logistics, documentation, and buyer engagement

“Our platform supports brand-specific recovery strategies to help businesses manage surplus assets with transparency and control,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus.

The full listing of ALLEN BRADLEY resale activity and top models can be accessed at:

/top-brands/11

About Surplus

Surplus provides structured valuation and asset disposition services for industrial surplus, including equipment, components, and inventory. The platform uses AI-driven market analysis and a vetted buyer network to support recovery across sectors such as telecom, data centers, manufacturing, and construction.

Kevin Cao

Surplus Network

+1 226-217-3796

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.