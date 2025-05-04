403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Red Cross empties Congolese troops from rebel controlled city
(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is coordinating the evacuation of hundreds of disarmed Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) soldiers, police officers, and their families from areas under the control of the M23 rebel group. The group is being transported from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, to the national capital, Kinshasa.
According to a statement from the ICRC, the operation was requested by Congolese authorities, the United Nations, and the AFC/M23 alliance. The ICRC is serving as a neutral party to facilitate the evacuation. All sides involved have agreed to guarantee the safety of those being moved and to ensure the mission’s success.
M23 rebels seized control of Goma in late January, and their offensive later extended to Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu. The conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of over 8,500 people—including civilians, children, and peacekeepers—and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Following the fall of Goma, many Congolese security personnel took refuge at the UN peacekeeping base. The UN mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) welcomed the evacuation initiative and praised the ICRC’s role in making it possible. MONUSCO confirmed that the transfer will occur over several days through a series of convoys.
The Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) expressed appreciation for MONUSCO’s support in protecting its troops during months of instability. This evacuation comes during a lull in hostilities, as Kinshasa and the M23 rebels temporarily halt fighting.
Kinshasa continues to accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies. However, in a significant diplomatic development, the foreign ministers of DR Congo and Rwanda signed a U.S.-mediated agreement last week aimed at ending the long-standing conflict, with a draft peace accord expected by May 2.
Meanwhile, peacekeepers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have reportedly begun withdrawing from eastern DR Congo, following the conclusion of their mission in mid-March.
According to a statement from the ICRC, the operation was requested by Congolese authorities, the United Nations, and the AFC/M23 alliance. The ICRC is serving as a neutral party to facilitate the evacuation. All sides involved have agreed to guarantee the safety of those being moved and to ensure the mission’s success.
M23 rebels seized control of Goma in late January, and their offensive later extended to Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu. The conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of over 8,500 people—including civilians, children, and peacekeepers—and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Following the fall of Goma, many Congolese security personnel took refuge at the UN peacekeeping base. The UN mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) welcomed the evacuation initiative and praised the ICRC’s role in making it possible. MONUSCO confirmed that the transfer will occur over several days through a series of convoys.
The Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) expressed appreciation for MONUSCO’s support in protecting its troops during months of instability. This evacuation comes during a lull in hostilities, as Kinshasa and the M23 rebels temporarily halt fighting.
Kinshasa continues to accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim Rwanda denies. However, in a significant diplomatic development, the foreign ministers of DR Congo and Rwanda signed a U.S.-mediated agreement last week aimed at ending the long-standing conflict, with a draft peace accord expected by May 2.
Meanwhile, peacekeepers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have reportedly begun withdrawing from eastern DR Congo, following the conclusion of their mission in mid-March.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment