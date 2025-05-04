Barcelona Receive Major Boost As Lewandowski Returns Ahead Of Second Leg Vs Inter Milan: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Barcelona, May 4 (IANS) Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for selection for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan on Wednesday (IST).

Lewandowski had sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh, which saw him miss the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid and the outrageous 3-3 draw that took place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Thursday (IST) in the first leg of the semis.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, Lewandowski trained with the team on Sunday and will travel to Italy but will not start the game. He will be on the bench and will only be used if really deemed necessary as to not risk a hurried return for the Polish Talisman.

Head coach Hansi Flick had given fans a positive update, revealing that Lewandowski could return for the second leg of the semifinal against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

“It's possible that he will return for the second leg against Inter. Robert is doing very well, and his recovery is progressing much better than we expected. We'll have to see. He's a great professional and always works hard to be at 100%. It's possible that he'll return on Tuesday (Wednesday IST)," said Flick in a press conference.

Before his injury, Lewandowski was enjoying his most prolific season in a Barca shirt. Across 48 appearances in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, he has scored 40 goals: 25 in La Liga, 11 in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, and one in the Super Cup.

His 25 goals in the league put him in first place in the race for the Pichichi Trophy. He has three more than Kylian Mbappe and seven more than Ante Budimir.