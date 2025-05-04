Best Marketing By Email (2025): Klaviyo Awarded Best Email Marketing Tool By Expert Consumers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expert Consumers has named Klaviyo the best email marketing tool for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses continue to refine their digital marketing strategies, email remains one of the most effective and data-driven channels for B2C brands. Recognizing the growing demand for smarter, more personalized email marketing solutions, Expert Consumers has named Klaviyo the best email marketing tool for 2025, citing its AI-driven automation, customer segmentation, and seamless integration capabilities.

Best Marketing by Email

Klaviyo - a CRM designed for B2C brands, integrating marketing automation, analytics, and customer service with a built-in data platform and AI insights.

This article is sponsored by Klaviyo. All opinions are solely those of Expert Consumers. Expert Consumers delivers news and reviews on consumer products and services and may earn commissions from purchases made through featured links.

The Shift Toward Smarter Email Marketing

Marketing by email continues to be a critical component of a brand's marketing mix, particularly as consumer expectations for personalized and relevant messaging continue to rise. Unlike broad, one-size-fits-all email blasts, modern marketing relies on automation , predictive analytics, and audience segmentation to engage customers effectively. Klaviyo's ability to integrate real-time data and AI into email marketing was a key factor in its recognition by Expert Consumers.

Unified Platform For B2C Brands

Klaviyo's recognition comes as B2C brands look for marketing solutions that go beyond traditional email platforms. The platform's automated workflows allow businesses to tailor emails based on customer behavior, purchase history, and engagement levels, ensuring each message is delivered at the right time.

With over 60 built-in automation flows, brands can manage everything from welcome emails and cart abandonment reminders to price-drop alerts and post-purchase follow-ups. The ability to split flows into different audience segments - such as high-value customers versus first-time buyers - further enhances personalization.

Klaviyo's customizable email templates also contribute to its appeal. The platform's template editor supports mobile optimization, reusable sections, and custom HTML/CSS, allowing businesses to maintain branding consistency while adapting campaigns for different customer segments.

Beyond email, Klaviyo functions as a B2C CRM , integrating email, SMS, and customer support interactions into a single system. Features like the Klaviyo Customer Hub provide businesses with a centralized view of customer interactions, allowing for seamless communication across marketing and service channels. AI-driven insights help predict customer behavior, forecast order dates, and analyze churn risk, making it easier for brands to make data-backed marketing decisions.

Email's Role in B2C Marketing Strategy

As digital marketing continues to evolve, brands are prioritizing first-party data and owned channels like email and SMS to maintain control over customer interactions. Studies indicate that email remains a high-ROI channel, particularly when paired with AI-driven segmentation and automation.

Unlike social media or paid advertising, where visibility is often dictated by algorithms and bidding strategies, email provides a direct and measurable connection to consumers. This makes it a critical tool for customer retention and long-term brand engagement. The ability to personalize emails based on behavior, preferences, and predicted actions ensures that businesses can deliver content that resonates, rather than relying on generic mass communication.

Expert Consumers' recognition of Klaviyo reflects the broader shift toward smarter, data-centric marketing solutions that enable brands to deliver relevant messaging at scale.

Read the full review at the Expert Consumers website .

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Drew Thomas (...) -p

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.