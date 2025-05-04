MINISO Launches Bangladesh's First Blind Box Store

Dhaka: MINISO, the global lifestyle retailer known for its licensed merchandise and affordable design products, launched Bangladesh's first-ever Blind Box Store, introducing a growing international retail trend to the local market.

The mystery-box format is a retail concept that conceals collectible figures and merchandise inside sealed packaging, leaving the contents a surprise until opened. The concept has gained significant traction globally and now has made its local debut with MINISO's signature lineup of licensed products.

The launch highlighted MINISO's extensive collaborations with globally recognized intellectual properties, including Pokemon, Doraemon, Minecraft, One Piece, BT21, Kuromi, Shin-Chan, Frozen, Snoopy, Powerpuff Girls, and Stitch.

The successful debut signals MINISO's intent to expand its footprint in Bangladesh through experiential and IP-driven retail strategies. With the blind box format resonating with a wide customer base, the company is poised to roll out additional themed events and product lines tailored to the local market, said a release.

T